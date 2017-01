Review

by David Butcher

If you’ve been missing Buddy, the messed-up, gay hit man who drifts in and out of this drama, the good news is that he’s back.



As played by Damon Herriman, Buddy can be scary or funny or a bit of both. But the scene tonight where he pitches his idea to the Broker that maybe he could stop being a hitman and instead become a supplier of guns (“An ombudsman for all your weapon-ary needs”) is heartbreaking, because we know his deadly job has eaten him up and this is his bid for freedom.



The fact he does so using a sort of camp card-and-paper montage to show what he means, like a 1970s version of PowerPoint, makes it all the sadder.