We Have Been Watching
E5 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 5
Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm
GOLD
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
9pm - 10pm
GOLD +1
Thursday,
7pm - 8pm
GOLD
Thursday,
8pm - 9pm
GOLD +1
Saturday,
8pm - 9pm
GOLD
Saturday,
9pm - 10pm
GOLD +1
Monday,
10:40am - 11:40am
GOLD
Monday,
11:40am - 12:40pm
GOLD +1
Watchlist
Review
by
Mark Braxton
A little more drama in the final stretch on the sofa for our fans of the funny. Plenty of passion, but blank incomprehension, too (Larry Lamb’s face during 90s nerdcom Spaced is a picture). And while there’s affection for George and Mildred, some of our experts are creeped out by another 70s museum piece, On the Buses.
Find out which show changed Nish Kumar’s entire life, and whom Richard Herring was too scared to talk in a petrol station queue. David Baddiel has typically persuasive insights into character comedy (“Alan Partridge is Steve Coogan if Steve was ten per cent less self-aware”), but as for the series that all our settee A-Team know by heart, let’s just say it ends with a poppyfield...
It’s been a great little series: a clever commission by Gold and a fascinating look at what comedians find comic.
Summary
Treasured scenes from Goodness Gracious Me, Till Death Us Do Part and Spaced are savoured by famous faces including Johnny Vegas, Jo Joyner, Meera Syal, Josie Lawrence, David Baddiel, Richard Herring, Larry Lamb and Zoe Lyons.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Johnny Vegas
Contributor
Jo Joyner
Contributor
Meera Syal
Contributor
Josie Lawrence
Contributor
David Baddiel
Contributor
Richard Herring
Contributor
Larry Lamb
Contributor
Zoe Lyons
Entertainment
Comedy
Russell Tovey and Sarah Solemani reunite for new UKTV comedy show We Have Been Watching
The Him and Her couple will appear in a new classic comedy series on Gold, with Embarrassing Bodies presenter Dr Christian Jessen also set to appear in a new medical series on UKTV
