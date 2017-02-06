We Have Been Watching

Review

by Mark Braxton

A little more drama in the final stretch on the sofa for our fans of the funny. Plenty of passion, but blank incomprehension, too (Larry Lamb’s face during 90s nerdcom Spaced is a picture). And while there’s affection for George and Mildred, some of our experts are creeped out by another 70s museum piece, On the Buses.



Find out which show changed Nish Kumar’s entire life, and whom Richard Herring was too scared to talk in a petrol station queue. David Baddiel has typically persuasive insights into character comedy (“Alan Partridge is Steve Coogan if Steve was ten per cent less self-aware”), but as for the series that all our settee A-Team know by heart, let’s just say it ends with a poppyfield...



It’s been a great little series: a clever commission by Gold and a fascinating look at what comedians find comic.