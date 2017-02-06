A Timewatch Guide

Review

by Alison Graham

Historian David Olusoga thoughtfully wanders the streets of Oxford to present an absorbing trot through perceptions of the British Empire as shown on television.



He draws heavily on the weighty and highly controversial 1972 classic The British Empire, which caused foaming apoplexy in the House of Lords among men born during the Victorian era infuriated by the series’ criticism of British rule.



It almost didn’t make it to the screen, producers threatened to resign en masse if there was any watering down of the subject matter.



Most entertaining, though, is historian Andrew Roberts being monstered by his critics as “sneering, snivelling and supercilious” in a studio discussion after his Empire-hugging 1998 Timewatch, The British in India.