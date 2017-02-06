We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
A Timewatch Guide
E4 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S3-E4 British Empire: Heroes and Villains - A Timewatch Guide
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
BBC Four
See Repeats
Thursday,
2:45am - 3:45am
BBC Four
Thursday,
11:50pm - 12:50am
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
Historian David Olusoga thoughtfully wanders the streets of Oxford to present an absorbing trot through perceptions of the British Empire as shown on television.
He draws heavily on the weighty and highly controversial 1972 classic The British Empire, which caused foaming apoplexy in the House of Lords among men born during the Victorian era infuriated by the series’ criticism of British rule.
It almost didn’t make it to the screen, producers threatened to resign en masse if there was any watering down of the subject matter.
Most entertaining, though, is historian Andrew Roberts being monstered by his critics as “sneering, snivelling and supercilious” in a studio discussion after his Empire-hugging 1998 Timewatch, The British in India.
Summary
Less than 100 years ago, the British ruled a quarter of the planet, and people were proud to call themselves imperialists. But now, to many, that seems like a badge of shame. Here, David Olusoga examines how the British Empire has been portrayed on British TV over the past 70 years, drawing on clips from documentary series Timewatch as well as other gems from the archive. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
David Olusoga
Director
Denis Minihan
Editor
John Carlin
Executive Producer
Emma Parkins
Producer
Denis Minihan
Education
