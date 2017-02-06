We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

No Offence

Series 2-Episode 5
Series 2-Episode 5

Anarchic, unstoppable Viv Deering (Joanna Scanlan) is the heartbeat of this drama. But every other character feels deep and broad enough to support their own spin-off series if needed.

Take the role Paul Ritter plays: forensic eccentric Miller rarely has more than a few lines each episode, but Ritter (who you’ll know from comedies like Friday Night Dinner and Pulling) makes his scenes count. There’s a moment when Miller uncovers an incriminating drawer full of a dead man’s secret USBs and as he does so he emits a sort of weary vibrato groan. You couldn’t script it, but it’s another spark in the crackling electrical storm this series works up.

That storm tonight includes a mad bit about a pay dispute at an abortion clinic. And in the main plot, DI Viv reckons she finally has the dirt on gangster Manni Attah – then falls into a trap of her own.

The race to nail the Attah gang sows seeds of mistrust and secrecy between officers Deering, Dinah and Joy, and later, controversy surrounds Deering when she recklessly forces mouthy Donna Calvert to infiltrate the Attah gang. Elsewhere, Dinah has to investigate when a seemingly peaceful staff protest at an abortion clinic takes an unexpected turn for the worse, and quickly starts to spiral out of control. Starring Joanna Scanlan, Elaine Cassidy, Alexandra Roach and Claudia Adshead.

DI Vivienne Deering Joanna Scanlan
DC Dinah Kowalska Elaine Cassidy
DS Joy Freers Alexandra Roach
DC Spike Tanner Will Mellor
Randolph Miller Paul Ritter
DSI Christine Lickberg Sarah Solemani
PC Jonah Mitchell Ste Johnston
PC Stuart O'Connell Tom Varey
PC Taz Ahmed Neet Mohan
PC Tegan Thompson Saira Choudhry
Nora Attah Rakie Ayola
Manni Attah Zachary Momoh
Gavin Conor MacNeill
Donna Calvert Claudia Adshead
Kim Garvey Zak Sutcliffe
Roland Berry Nigel Nyanhete
Marianna Ivana Basic
Pavel Bart Suavek
Patient Isobella Hubbard
Dr Rosa Bix Caroline Loncq
Dr Robert Bix Tom Cotcher
Protestor Andrew Sheridan
Mrs Boden Christine Dalby
Mr Boden Larrington Walker
Laundress Moya Brady
Miranda Godwin Diveen Henry
Director Samira Radsi
Executive Producer Martin Carr
Executive Producer Paul Abbott
Producer Simon Meyers
Writer Paul Abbott
