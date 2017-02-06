We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
No Offence
E5 of 7
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 2-Episode 5
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
10pm - 11pm
Channel 4 +1
Friday,
1:20am - 2:10am
4seven
Saturday,
3:10am - 4:05am
Channel 4
Saturday,
4:10am - 5:05am
Channel 4 +1
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
Anarchic, unstoppable Viv Deering (Joanna Scanlan) is the heartbeat of this drama. But every other character feels deep and broad enough to support their own spin-off series if needed.
Take the role Paul Ritter plays: forensic eccentric Miller rarely has more than a few lines each episode, but Ritter (who you’ll know from comedies like Friday Night Dinner and Pulling) makes his scenes count. There’s a moment when Miller uncovers an incriminating drawer full of a dead man’s secret USBs and as he does so he emits a sort of weary vibrato groan. You couldn’t script it, but it’s another spark in the crackling electrical storm this series works up.
That storm tonight includes a mad bit about a pay dispute at an abortion clinic. And in the main plot, DI Viv reckons she finally has the dirt on gangster Manni Attah – then falls into a trap of her own.
Summary
The race to nail the Attah gang sows seeds of mistrust and secrecy between officers Deering, Dinah and Joy, and later, controversy surrounds Deering when she recklessly forces mouthy Donna Calvert to infiltrate the Attah gang. Elsewhere, Dinah has to investigate when a seemingly peaceful staff protest at an abortion clinic takes an unexpected turn for the worse, and quickly starts to spiral out of control. Starring Joanna Scanlan, Elaine Cassidy, Alexandra Roach and Claudia Adshead.
Cast & Crew
DI Vivienne Deering
Joanna Scanlan
DC Dinah Kowalska
Elaine Cassidy
DS Joy Freers
Alexandra Roach
DC Spike Tanner
Will Mellor
Randolph Miller
Paul Ritter
DSI Christine Lickberg
Sarah Solemani
PC Jonah Mitchell
Ste Johnston
PC Stuart O'Connell
Tom Varey
PC Taz Ahmed
Neet Mohan
PC Tegan Thompson
Saira Choudhry
Nora Attah
Rakie Ayola
Manni Attah
Zachary Momoh
Gavin
Conor MacNeill
Donna Calvert
Claudia Adshead
Kim Garvey
Zak Sutcliffe
Roland Berry
Nigel Nyanhete
Marianna
Ivana Basic
Pavel
Bart Suavek
Patient
Isobella Hubbard
Dr Rosa Bix
Caroline Loncq
Dr Robert Bix
Tom Cotcher
Protestor
Andrew Sheridan
Mrs Boden
Christine Dalby
Mr Boden
Larrington Walker
Laundress
Moya Brady
Miranda Godwin
Diveen Henry
Director
Samira Radsi
Executive Producer
Martin Carr
Executive Producer
Paul Abbott
Producer
Simon Meyers
Writer
Paul Abbott
see more
Comedy
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
No Offence
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge
1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours
1h ago
New Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall will lead the hunt for Peter Capaldi's replacement
1h ago
Who should play the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who?
2h ago