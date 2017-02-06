No Offence

Review

by David Butcher

Anarchic, unstoppable Viv Deering (Joanna Scanlan) is the heartbeat of this drama. But every other character feels deep and broad enough to support their own spin-off series if needed.



Take the role Paul Ritter plays: forensic eccentric Miller rarely has more than a few lines each episode, but Ritter (who you’ll know from comedies like Friday Night Dinner and Pulling) makes his scenes count. There’s a moment when Miller uncovers an incriminating drawer full of a dead man’s secret USBs and as he does so he emits a sort of weary vibrato groan. You couldn’t script it, but it’s another spark in the crackling electrical storm this series works up.



That storm tonight includes a mad bit about a pay dispute at an abortion clinic. And in the main plot, DI Viv reckons she finally has the dirt on gangster Manni Attah – then falls into a trap of her own.