Review

by Alison Graham

Dorice “Dee Dee” Moore insists she didn’t murder a $30million Florida lottery winner she’d befriended then stole from. “I would not have killed a man in the only carpeted room in the house. Come on, I’m a woman.”



It’s not clear if she feels her intelligence or her housekeeping standards are insulted. What isn’t in doubt is that Moore is serving a life sentence for the murder of the unfortunate Abraham Shakespeare.



In an episode centred on two so-called “Black Widows” we also meet Texan Celeste Beard Johnson, who recruited a friend to shoot dead her wealthy husband when he stopped her money. Even Beard Johnson’s own children gave evidence against her at her trial.