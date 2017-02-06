We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Hospital

Series 1-Episode 4
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 4

Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm BBC Two
Monday, 11:15pm - 12:15am BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Tue 7 Feb, 12:15am - 1:15am BBC Two Northern Ireland
Review

The idea of foreigners taking advantage of our health service irks people: “health tourism” costs the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds a year.

The rules, we gather in tonight’s episode, are that treatment given in A&E is free for non-UK residents, but if they’re admitted to a ward, they get a bill. Dishing out those bills for the Imperial College Trust is Terry Facey, and it’s a job you wouldn’t wish on anyone.

One case involves a woman from Nigeria who goes into premature labour with quadruplets. Three of her babies survive but must go into neonatal intensive care. That could mean a bill of several hundred thousand pounds…

Summary

This episode focuses on the treatment of non-UK residents who need life-saving care within NHS hospitals, and the challenges that face the overseas officers when they have collect the money owed for their treatment. A woman from Nigeria who went into premature labour on a flight and sadly lost one of her babies, and a woman from the Philippines who suffered heart problems, are both in intensive care, and with their treatment bills rising by the day, it is up to overseas officer Terry to prepare them for the huge bills they will soon be faced with.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Lorraine Charker-Phillips
Executive Producer Simon Dickson
Executive Producer Helen Littleboy
Series Editor Graeme McAulay
Series Producer Tom Currie
Series Producer Gilly Greenslade
Documentary

Why you should be watching BBC2 documentary Hospital

"No other series I’ve seen about the health service has captured the operational, skin-of-the-teeth side of it so well," says David Butcher

BBC2 documentary Hospital leaves viewers up in arms

