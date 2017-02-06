We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Hospital
E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 4
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Monday,
11:15pm - 12:15am
BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Tue 7 Feb,
12:15am - 1:15am
BBC Two Northern Ireland
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
The idea of foreigners taking advantage of our health service irks people: “health tourism” costs the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds a year.
The rules, we gather in tonight’s episode, are that treatment given in A&E is free for non-UK residents, but if they’re admitted to a ward, they get a bill. Dishing out those bills for the Imperial College Trust is Terry Facey, and it’s a job you wouldn’t wish on anyone.
One case involves a woman from Nigeria who goes into premature labour with quadruplets. Three of her babies survive but must go into neonatal intensive care. That could mean a bill of several hundred thousand pounds…
Summary
This episode focuses on the treatment of non-UK residents who need life-saving care within NHS hospitals, and the challenges that face the overseas officers when they have collect the money owed for their treatment. A woman from Nigeria who went into premature labour on a flight and sadly lost one of her babies, and a woman from the Philippines who suffered heart problems, are both in intensive care, and with their treatment bills rising by the day, it is up to overseas officer Terry to prepare them for the huge bills they will soon be faced with.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Lorraine Charker-Phillips
Executive Producer
Simon Dickson
Executive Producer
Helen Littleboy
Series Editor
Graeme McAulay
Series Producer
Tom Currie
Series Producer
Gilly Greenslade
see more
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Hospital
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should be watching BBC2 documentary Hospital
"No other series I’ve seen about the health service has captured the operational, skin-of-the-teeth side of it so well," says David Butcher
BBC2 documentary Hospital leaves viewers up in arms
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge
1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours
1h ago
Who shall we save today? BBC2's Hospital reveals an NHS in crisis
12 Jan
New BBC3 documentary set to explore LGBT hate crimes in the United States
13 Jun