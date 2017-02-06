The idea of foreigners taking advantage of our health service irks people: “health tourism” costs the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds a year. The rules, we gather in tonight’s episode, are that treatment given in A&E is free for non-UK residents, but if they’re admitted to a ward, they get a bill. Dishing out those bills for the Imperial College Trust is Terry Facey, and it’s a job you wouldn’t wish on anyone. One case involves a woman from Nigeria who goes into premature labour with quadruplets. Three of her babies survive but must go into neonatal intensive care. That could mean a bill of several hundred thousand pounds…

Summary

This episode focuses on the treatment of non-UK residents who need life-saving care within NHS hospitals, and the challenges that face the overseas officers when they have collect the money owed for their treatment. A woman from Nigeria who went into premature labour on a flight and sadly lost one of her babies, and a woman from the Philippines who suffered heart problems, are both in intensive care, and with their treatment bills rising by the day, it is up to overseas officer Terry to prepare them for the huge bills they will soon be faced with.