Royal Recipes

Review

by Jane Rackham

The BBC may have discovered a shiny new TV chef in Anna Haugh who brings lightness and laughter to the potentially serious subject of royal food. Sprinkling her demonstrations with tips and charming anecdotes, this time she’s cooking some of the royal family’s favourite food including a meat pudding that found favour with the Prince of Wales and his mistress Lillie Langtry.



That battered recipe notebook belonging to Buckingham Palace kitchen maid Mildred Nicholls isn’t forgotten, either, as Anna re-creates her mille-feuille dessert. Elsewhere, historian Polly Russell (from Further Back in Time for Dinner) visits the restaurants given the royal seal of approval in the 50s and 60s.