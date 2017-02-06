Royal Recipes

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S1-E8 Royal Haunts
Premiere

S1-E8 Royal Haunts

Tomorrow 3:45pm - 4:30pm BBC One
Thursday, 7:15am - 8am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
The BBC may have discovered a shiny new TV chef in Anna Haugh who brings lightness and laughter to the potentially serious subject of royal food. Sprinkling her demonstrations with tips and charming anecdotes, this time she’s cooking some of the royal family’s favourite food including a meat pudding that found favour with the Prince of Wales and his mistress Lillie Langtry.

That battered recipe notebook belonging to Buckingham Palace kitchen maid Mildred Nicholls isn’t forgotten, either, as Anna re-creates her mille-feuille dessert. Elsewhere, historian Polly Russell (from Further Back in Time for Dinner) visits the restaurants given the royal seal of approval in the 50s and 60s.

Michael Buerk celebrates food enjoyed at some of the royal family's favourite haunts, with chef Anna Haugh on hand to create a meat pudding and a mille feuilles dessert.

Presenter Michael Buerk
Contributor Anna Haugh
Executive Producer Juliet Rice
Series Producer Kate Roberts
