Who Do You Think You Are?

E7 of 10
S13-E7 Greg Davies
Premiere

S13-E7 Greg Davies

Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm BBC One
Tue 7 Feb, 11:40pm - 12:40am BBC One (not Wales, Scotland)
Tue 7 Feb, 11:45pm - 12:45am BBC One Scotland
Wed 8 Feb, 12:05am - 1:05am BBC One Wales
Review

Some of these genealogy journeys have a warm, rewarding feel to them, and this is one of those. It doesn’t hurt that comedian Greg Davies’s discoveries lead him through glorious Welsh countryside, the land of his forefathers, along sunny lanes and beaches, on a steam railway to a pretty chapel where his family once sang, and to a farm where generations of his ancestors worked the land overlooking a heck of a view.

Most of the revelations he finds revolve around one particular forebear – his grandmother’s father, whose name is absent from her birth certificate. Greg soon learns why, and then follows the misadventures of a man who, among other things, was had up in 1901 for being “drunk in charge of a horse and cart”.

After what Greg calls “a sea of woe” and “by any definition, an amazing raft of grim news”, the best revelation is saved till last, a connection from the distant past that Davies is very chuffed about indeed.

Summary

Comedian Greg Davies traces his family history, returning to Wales - the place of his birth - two years after his father's death to find out more about his Welsh connections. Despite his parents living in England at the time he was born, his dad insisted that Greg should come into the world on Welsh soil, and the Inbetweeners and Man Down star has always been fascinated with that part of his heritage. He gets more than he bargained for when he identifies a wayward great-grandfather, but is rewarded when the trail leads further back to the deepest roots he could have wished for.

Cast & Crew

Contributor Greg Davies
Director Eleanor Scoones
Series Producer Sarah Feltes
History

