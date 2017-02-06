We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Who Do You Think You Are?
E7 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S13-E7 Greg Davies
Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm
BBC One
See Repeats
Tue 7 Feb,
11:40pm - 12:40am
BBC One (not Wales, Scotland)
Tue 7 Feb,
11:45pm - 12:45am
BBC One Scotland
Wed 8 Feb,
12:05am - 1:05am
BBC One Wales
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
Some of these genealogy journeys have a warm, rewarding feel to them, and this is one of those. It doesn’t hurt that comedian Greg Davies’s discoveries lead him through glorious Welsh countryside, the land of his forefathers, along sunny lanes and beaches, on a steam railway to a pretty chapel where his family once sang, and to a farm where generations of his ancestors worked the land overlooking a heck of a view.
Most of the revelations he finds revolve around one particular forebear – his grandmother’s father, whose name is absent from her birth certificate. Greg soon learns why, and then follows the misadventures of a man who, among other things, was had up in 1901 for being “drunk in charge of a horse and cart”.
After what Greg calls “a sea of woe” and “by any definition, an amazing raft of grim news”, the best revelation is saved till last, a connection from the distant past that Davies is very chuffed about indeed.
Summary
Comedian Greg Davies traces his family history, returning to Wales - the place of his birth - two years after his father's death to find out more about his Welsh connections. Despite his parents living in England at the time he was born, his dad insisted that Greg should come into the world on Welsh soil, and the Inbetweeners and Man Down star has always been fascinated with that part of his heritage. He gets more than he bargained for when he identifies a wayward great-grandfather, but is rewarded when the trail leads further back to the deepest roots he could have wished for.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Greg Davies
Director
Eleanor Scoones
Series Producer
Sarah Feltes
History
Full Episode Guide
Ian McKellen showed what a lovely man he is in Who Do You Think You Are?
Lord of the Rings actor delved into his family history and his discoveries had elements of the magic... and the tragic
When is Who Do You Think You Are? back on TV?
Sir Ian McKellen's great-great-grandfather helped invent the weekend
Who's on Who Do You Think You Are 2017?
Review |
Danny Dyer's right royal Who Do You Think You Are? is the best ever
Danny Dyer's Who Do You Think You Are? edited down to 90 seconds is pure cockney genius
Danny Dyer discovers he is related to two Kings of England – and Thomas Cromwell
Big claim |
Did Joan Bakewell invent Who Do You Think You Are?
