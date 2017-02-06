Who Do You Think You Are?

Review

by David Butcher

Some of these genealogy journeys have a warm, rewarding feel to them, and this is one of those. It doesn’t hurt that comedian Greg Davies’s discoveries lead him through glorious Welsh countryside, the land of his forefathers, along sunny lanes and beaches, on a steam railway to a pretty chapel where his family once sang, and to a farm where generations of his ancestors worked the land overlooking a heck of a view.



Most of the revelations he finds revolve around one particular forebear – his grandmother’s father, whose name is absent from her birth certificate. Greg soon learns why, and then follows the misadventures of a man who, among other things, was had up in 1901 for being “drunk in charge of a horse and cart”.



After what Greg calls “a sea of woe” and “by any definition, an amazing raft of grim news”, the best revelation is saved till last, a connection from the distant past that Davies is very chuffed about indeed.