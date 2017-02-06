Review

by Gill Crawford

Nick Knowles has been having a turbulent time of it recently, so it must be good that he has something as uplifting as DIY: SOS to focus on, even if it’s probably not the most relaxing job. And this week’s challenge was undertaken on a particularly hot week, which probably didn’t help matters. But as ever, the cause is worthwhile.



Teenager Antonia Payne-Cheney has a rare condition that means her joints dislocate. A former gymnast and keen horse rider, she’s now been in hospital for several years, and is desperate to return to her family home in Worcestershire. But her illness means she can’t even stand up without potentially losing consciousness, so lots of work needs to be done at home to make it safe. Can the team work their magic, so Antonia can take care of her health and enjoy some normal teenage life with her friends?