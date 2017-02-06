We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
DIY SOS
S27-E7 DIY SOS: The Big Build: Eckington
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
by
Gill Crawford
Nick Knowles has been having a turbulent time of it recently, so it must be good that he has something as uplifting as DIY: SOS to focus on, even if it’s probably not the most relaxing job. And this week’s challenge was undertaken on a particularly hot week, which probably didn’t help matters. But as ever, the cause is worthwhile.
Teenager Antonia Payne-Cheney has a rare condition that means her joints dislocate. A former gymnast and keen horse rider, she’s now been in hospital for several years, and is desperate to return to her family home in Worcestershire. But her illness means she can’t even stand up without potentially losing consciousness, so lots of work needs to be done at home to make it safe. Can the team work their magic, so Antonia can take care of her health and enjoy some normal teenage life with her friends?
Summary
Nick Knowles, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the team head to the Worcestershire village of Eckington to help 17-year-old Antonia Payne-Cheney, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare and debilitating condition that causes her joints to regularly dislocate and means she cannot eat normally and is fed through a tube. The ambitious build features a functional, sterile space for medical procedures in her bedroom, a specially adapted wet room and an accessible area where she can socialise with friends and family.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Nick Knowles
Contributor
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen
Director
Jessica Matthews
Executive Producer
Robi Dutta
Series Producer
Hamish Summers
Lifestyle
Property
How do you transplant a garden from a flower show to the roof of a London hospital?
Ahead of DIY SOS at Great Ormond Street Hospital, a garden designer, a mover and fixer, and a clinical nurse reveal what it took to build a magic garden
