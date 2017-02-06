We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Andy's Baby Animals

E12 of 20
About Episode Guide
S1-E12 Drinking
Premiere

S1-E12 Drinking

Today 4:35pm - 4:45pm CBeebies
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Andy takes a look at how some young animals drink, like sand grouses in Namibia who rely on their dad’s spongy feathers.

Summary

The drinking needs of grouse chicks and an elephant calf.
Childrens

Have Your Say What did you think of Drinking?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge 1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours 1h ago
New Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall will lead the hunt for Peter Capaldi's replacement 1h ago
Who should play the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who? 2h ago