Sicily: Wonder of the Mediterranean

E1 of 2
Series 1-Episode 1
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 1

Review

Dr Michael Scott has barely finished scrambling around under Italy’s cities with Alexander Armstrong when he pops across the Med to Sicily to explore its history and find out what it means to be Sicilian.

To many of us Sicily is inextricably linked with the Mafia – and Scott does speak to those who have lost family members in Mafia killings – but it’s an island with kaleidoscopic amounts of history and is a real melting pot of different cultures. So in this two-part series Scott recites Shakespeare in an ancient Greek theatre, makes chocolate, tries his hand at “stick fighting”, and explores the underground Arab aqueducts of Palermo.

Summary

Historian Michael Scott traces the history of Sicily, from the first arrival of ancient Greek settlers 3,000 years ago to the arrival of the Byzantine Empire. He begins his journey on the slopes of Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, and discovers how the Greeks began to settle on Sicily's east coast - planting their olives and vines and building great city states that soon came to rival even Athens itself.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Michael Scott
Executive Producer Aaqil Ahmed
Producer Martin Kemp
Education History

Full Episode Guide
