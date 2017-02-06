We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Sicily: Wonder of the Mediterranean
E1 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 1
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two (not Scotland)
See Repeats
Today,
11:15pm - 12:15am
BBC Two Scotland
Tue 7 Feb,
12:15am - 1:15am
BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Dr Michael Scott has barely finished scrambling around under Italy’s cities with Alexander Armstrong when he pops across the Med to Sicily to explore its history and find out what it means to be Sicilian.
To many of us Sicily is inextricably linked with the Mafia – and Scott does speak to those who have lost family members in Mafia killings – but it’s an island with kaleidoscopic amounts of history and is a real melting pot of different cultures. So in this two-part series Scott recites Shakespeare in an ancient Greek theatre, makes chocolate, tries his hand at “stick fighting”, and explores the underground Arab aqueducts of Palermo.
Summary
Historian Michael Scott traces the history of Sicily, from the first arrival of ancient Greek settlers 3,000 years ago to the arrival of the Byzantine Empire. He begins his journey on the slopes of Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, and discovers how the Greeks began to settle on Sicily's east coast - planting their olives and vines and building great city states that soon came to rival even Athens itself.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Michael Scott
Executive Producer
Aaqil Ahmed
Producer
Martin Kemp
Education
History
