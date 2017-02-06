Sicily: Wonder of the Mediterranean

Review

by Jane Rackham

Dr Michael Scott has barely finished scrambling around under Italy’s cities with Alexander Armstrong when he pops across the Med to Sicily to explore its history and find out what it means to be Sicilian.



To many of us Sicily is inextricably linked with the Mafia – and Scott does speak to those who have lost family members in Mafia killings – but it’s an island with kaleidoscopic amounts of history and is a real melting pot of different cultures. So in this two-part series Scott recites Shakespeare in an ancient Greek theatre, makes chocolate, tries his hand at “stick fighting”, and explores the underground Arab aqueducts of Palermo.