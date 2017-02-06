Dragons' Den

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Series 14-Episode 12
Series 14-Episode 12

The Dragons have many ways to send hopefuls packing: sometimes they wrap up their “no” in caveats and compliments. But in the end that doesn’t make it any easier when they dismantle someone’s dream, like a bunch of well-dressed vandals stripping the wheels off a car. One pitcher with a project in which she has invested years of her life and £400,000 leaves the den thoroughly vandalised.
 
Then again, the Dragons aren’t always so polite. Tonight there’s some nicely ill-tempered sparring with a spa owner, who keeps his cool as they queue up to give his idea a kicking. Plus, a honey entrepreneur tells Peter Jones, “Bee hive yourself.”

Evan Davis presents the business ideas contest, with panellists Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sarah Willingham and Nick Jenkins assessing the profit-making potential of a range of dolls inspired by historical events, a new kind of bicycle indicator light, and a honey-infused drink made by a pair of beekeepers.

Presenter Evan Davis
Deborah Meaden
Peter Jones
Sarah Willingham
Touker Suleyman
Nick Jenkins
Executive Producer Ceri Aston
Series Editor Darrell Olsen
