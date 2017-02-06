Dragons' Den

Review

by David Butcher

The Dragons have many ways to send hopefuls packing: sometimes they wrap up their “no” in caveats and compliments. But in the end that doesn’t make it any easier when they dismantle someone’s dream, like a bunch of well-dressed vandals stripping the wheels off a car. One pitcher with a project in which she has invested years of her life and £400,000 leaves the den thoroughly vandalised.



Then again, the Dragons aren’t always so polite. Tonight there’s some nicely ill-tempered sparring with a spa owner, who keeps his cool as they queue up to give his idea a kicking. Plus, a honey entrepreneur tells Peter Jones, “Bee hive yourself.”



