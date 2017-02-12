We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S12-E5 An Island Parish: Anguilla: Lean on Me
S12-E5 An Island Parish: Anguilla: Lean on Me

Tomorrow 7:45am - 8:15am BBC Two
Thu 16 Feb, 8am - 8:30am BBC Two
“At the island’s main Anglican church, it’s flower arranging day…” This remarkably successful series is made for the BBC’s religious department and that means we often see token church-based scenes or follow the sonorous-voiced bishop – this week, as he buys some pastries (yes, that’s it for that scene). But our view of life in Anguilla takes in plenty of secular matters, too: cycling, wine tasting and reef conservation this time.
 
Each sketch of island life is well drawn. I like the French wine shop owner, Nathalie, who is struggling to tempt islanders away from their traditional beer and rum. By the end she has a slightly defeated air about her.

Bishop Brooks carries out parish duties on neighbouring St Barths as he checks on major church renovations, while businesswoman Nathalie le Senechal brings a touch of French culture to Anguilla with a wine tasting. Local cyclist Justin Hodge is battling it out against riders from all over the Caribbean in the island's biggest cycling race, and the fisheries department is out to eradicate a new predator in Anguillian waters - the lionfish.

Narrator Mark Chapman
Director Ian Denyer
Editor Tracey Jury
Executive Producer Lionel Mill
Producer Ian Denyer
