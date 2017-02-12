We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
An Island Parish
E5 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
S12-E5 An Island Parish: Anguilla: Lean on Me
Tomorrow 7:45am - 8:15am
BBC Two
See Repeats
Thu 16 Feb,
8am - 8:30am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
“At the island’s main Anglican church, it’s flower arranging day…” This remarkably successful series is made for the BBC’s religious department and that means we often see token church-based scenes or follow the sonorous-voiced bishop – this week, as he buys some pastries (yes, that’s it for that scene). But our view of life in Anguilla takes in plenty of secular matters, too: cycling, wine tasting and reef conservation this time.
Each sketch of island life is well drawn. I like the French wine shop owner, Nathalie, who is struggling to tempt islanders away from their traditional beer and rum. By the end she has a slightly defeated air about her.
Summary
Bishop Brooks carries out parish duties on neighbouring St Barths as he checks on major church renovations, while businesswoman Nathalie le Senechal brings a touch of French culture to Anguilla with a wine tasting. Local cyclist Justin Hodge is battling it out against riders from all over the Caribbean in the island's biggest cycling race, and the fisheries department is out to eradicate a new predator in Anguillian waters - the lionfish.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Mark Chapman
Director
Ian Denyer
Editor
Tracey Jury
Executive Producer
Lionel Mill
Producer
Ian Denyer
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
An Island Parish: Anguilla: Lean on Me
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV?
1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler
1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV?
1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is Scotland v Ireland on TV?
1h ago