An Island Parish

Review

by David Butcher

“At the island’s main Anglican church, it’s flower arranging day…” This remarkably successful series is made for the BBC’s religious department and that means we often see token church-based scenes or follow the sonorous-voiced bishop – this week, as he buys some pastries (yes, that’s it for that scene). But our view of life in Anguilla takes in plenty of secular matters, too: cycling, wine tasting and reef conservation this time.



Each sketch of island life is well drawn. I like the French wine shop owner, Nathalie, who is struggling to tempt islanders away from their traditional beer and rum. By the end she has a slightly defeated air about her.

