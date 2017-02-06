We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Portrait Artist of the Year
E2
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S3-E2 Portrait Artist of the Year 2017
Today 8pm - 9pm
Sky Arts
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
12am - 1am
Sky Arts
Tomorrow,
7pm - 8pm
Sky Arts
Thursday,
11pm - 12am
Sky Arts
Saturday,
12pm - 1pm
Sky 1
Saturday,
1pm - 2pm
Sky 1 + 1
Saturday,
4pm - 5pm
Sky Arts
Sunday,
7pm - 8pm
Sky Arts
Monday,
10pm - 11pm
Sky Arts
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Patrick Mulkern
It’s heat two of the competition at London’s Wallace Collection and most of the artists (six amateurs, three pros) start by taking a photo of their subjects before any paint touches the canvas. The three famous faces sitting for a portrait this week are: Sue Perkins, who finds it hard to keep still for the four-hour process; actor Nina Sosanya, who is rendered at first in green; and Richard E Grant, who warns, “I have a face like an undertaker’s assistant. Unless I smile, I look miserable.”
Hosts Frank Skinner and Joan Bakewell should have more screen time together. Tonight, he turns to her and murmurs, “Joan… I love you.”
Summary
The contestants paint celebrity sitters Sue Perkins, Richard E Grant and Nina Sosanya, before the judges decide who to send through to the next round of the competition.
Entertainment
Arts
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Portrait Artist of the Year 2017
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge
1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours
1h ago
New Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall will lead the hunt for Peter Capaldi's replacement
1h ago
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as you've never seen her before
14 Oct