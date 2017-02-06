Portrait Artist of the Year

Review

by Patrick Mulkern

It’s heat two of the competition at London’s Wallace Collection and most of the artists (six amateurs, three pros) start by taking a photo of their subjects before any paint touches the canvas. The three famous faces sitting for a portrait this week are: Sue Perkins, who finds it hard to keep still for the four-hour process; actor Nina Sosanya, who is rendered at first in green; and Richard E Grant, who warns, “I have a face like an undertaker’s assistant. Unless I smile, I look miserable.”



Hosts Frank Skinner and Joan Bakewell should have more screen time together. Tonight, he turns to her and murmurs, “Joan… I love you.”