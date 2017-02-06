We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Portrait Artist of the Year

E2
S3-E2 Portrait Artist of the Year 2017
Premiere

S3-E2 Portrait Artist of the Year 2017

Today 8pm - 9pm Sky Arts
Tomorrow, 12am - 1am Sky Arts
Tomorrow, 7pm - 8pm Sky Arts
Thursday, 11pm - 12am Sky Arts
Saturday, 12pm - 1pm Sky 1
Saturday, 1pm - 2pm Sky 1 + 1
Saturday, 4pm - 5pm Sky Arts
Sunday, 7pm - 8pm Sky Arts
Monday, 10pm - 11pm Sky Arts
It’s heat two of the competition at London’s Wallace Collection and most of the artists (six amateurs, three pros) start by taking a photo of their subjects before any paint touches the canvas. The three famous faces sitting for a portrait this week are: Sue Perkins, who finds it hard to keep still for the four-hour process; actor Nina Sosanya, who is rendered at first in green; and Richard E Grant, who warns, “I have a face like an undertaker’s assistant. Unless I smile, I look miserable.”

Hosts Frank Skinner and Joan Bakewell should have more screen time together. Tonight, he turns to her and murmurs, “Joan… I love you.”

The contestants paint celebrity sitters Sue Perkins, Richard E Grant and Nina Sosanya, before the judges decide who to send through to the next round of the competition.
