Review

by Hannah Shaddock

Settle down for another instalment of classic 24 Hours in A&E unexpected loveliness.



Neil, 84, has fallen down the stairs and hurt his shoulder; doctors are also concerned about his heart condition. Not a promising start to a story, but wait: his daughter Jane tells us that Neil worked as a London tree officer, which sounds jolly lovely. Jane says she’s very proud when she sees trees her dad has helped to save and – sorry, I’m getting a bit choked up…