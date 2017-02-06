We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

24 Hours in A&E

E12
About Episode Guide
Series 12-Episode 12
Premiere

Series 12-Episode 12

Settle down for another instalment of classic 24 Hours in A&E unexpected loveliness.

Neil, 84, has fallen down the stairs and hurt his shoulder; doctors are also concerned about his heart condition. Not a promising start to a story, but wait: his daughter Jane tells us that Neil worked as a London tree officer, which sounds jolly lovely. Jane says she’s very proud when she sees trees her dad has helped to save and – sorry, I’m getting a bit choked up…

Summary

Patients include 84-year-old Neil who has fallen down the stairs at home, and his wife Jenny reflects on the shock of realising that their life may never be the same again. Orthopaedic registrar Sadia is concerned about a serious leg fracture to 25-year-old Danny, who was knocked off his motorbike, and may have other hidden internal injuries.

Cast & Crew

Director Gemma Brady
Director Martin Conway
Director Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer Spencer Kelly
Series Producer Gemma Brady
Series Producer Martin Conway
Series Producer Lucie Duxbury
Full Episode Guide
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1

Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
