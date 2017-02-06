We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
24 Hours in A&E
E12
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 12-Episode 12
Today 9pm - 10pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11pm
Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow,
11:05pm - 12:05am
Channel 4
Thursday,
12:05am - 1:05am
Channel 4 +1
Friday,
12:20am - 1:20am
4seven
Sunday,
9pm - 10pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
Settle down for another instalment of classic 24 Hours in A&E unexpected loveliness.
Neil, 84, has fallen down the stairs and hurt his shoulder; doctors are also concerned about his heart condition. Not a promising start to a story, but wait: his daughter Jane tells us that Neil worked as a London tree officer, which sounds jolly lovely. Jane says she’s very proud when she sees trees her dad has helped to save and – sorry, I’m getting a bit choked up…
Summary
Patients include 84-year-old Neil who has fallen down the stairs at home, and his wife Jenny reflects on the shock of realising that their life may never be the same again. Orthopaedic registrar Sadia is concerned about a serious leg fracture to 25-year-old Danny, who was knocked off his motorbike, and may have other hidden internal injuries.
Cast & Crew
Director
Gemma Brady
Director
Martin Conway
Director
Lucie Duxbury
Executive Producer
Spencer Kelly
Series Producer
Gemma Brady
Series Producer
Martin Conway
Series Producer
Lucie Duxbury
see more
Science
Have Your Say
What did you think of
24 Hours in A&E
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1
Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
