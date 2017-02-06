We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

This Is Us

E9 of 18
About Episode Guide
S1-E9 The Trip
Premiere

S1-E9 The Trip

Today 11pm - 12am Channel 4
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 12am - 1am Channel 4 +1
HD SUB AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This Is Us is a fine, often compelling family drama – and the Pearson family at its heart are engaging for all their shortcomings and dysfunctions.

At last week’s turbulent Thanksgiving dinner, difficult truths were revealed about the secret that matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has been sitting on for more than three decades. Randall (Sterling K Brown) is struggling to cope with his feelings in the aftermath, so he and his siblings decamp to the family cabin (of course the family has a cabin) to flesh things out and reminisce before it’s sold. Except things go awry when he accidentally drinks some magic mushrooms sequestered in a protein shake.

Summary

Randall is still reeling from the fact his mum knew about William, and he and his siblings decide to take a trip to the cabin they went to with their parents. Drama, starring Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.

Cast & Crew

Jack Pearson Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Pearson Mandy Moore
Randall Pearson Sterling K Brown
Kate Pearson Chrissy Metz
Kevin Pearson Justin Hartley
Beth Pearson Susan Kelechi Watson
Toby Chris Sullivan
William Hill Ron Cephas Jones
Olivia Maine Janet Montgomery
Sloane Sandburg Milana Vayntrub
Yvette Ryan Michelle Bathe
Ray Aaron D Spears
Asher Nick George
Young William Jermel Nakia
Nine Year Old Randall Lonnie Chavis
Nine Year Old Kate Mackenzie Hancsicsak
Nine Year Old Kevin Parker Bates
Director Uta Briesewitz
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of The Trip?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The UK has fallen in love with new US drama This Is Us

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia's little family melted hearts when it aired on Channel 4 last night

This Is Us review: cleverly written and easy to watch with occasionally searing depth

Meet the cast of This is Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge 1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours 1h ago
New Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall will lead the hunt for Peter Capaldi's replacement 1h ago
Who should play the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who? 2h ago