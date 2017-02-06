We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
This Is Us
Premiere
S1-E9 The Trip
Today 11pm - 12am
Channel 4
Review
by
Sarah Carson
This Is Us
is a fine, often compelling family drama – and the Pearson family at its heart are engaging for all their shortcomings and dysfunctions.
At last week’s turbulent Thanksgiving dinner, difficult truths were revealed about the secret that matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has been sitting on for more than three decades. Randall (Sterling K Brown) is struggling to cope with his feelings in the aftermath, so he and his siblings decamp to the family cabin (of course the family has a cabin) to flesh things out and reminisce before it’s sold. Except things go awry when he accidentally drinks some magic mushrooms sequestered in a protein shake.
Summary
Randall is still reeling from the fact his mum knew about William, and he and his siblings decide to take a trip to the cabin they went to with their parents. Drama, starring Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.
Cast & Crew
Jack Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia
Rebecca Pearson
Mandy Moore
Randall Pearson
Sterling K Brown
Kate Pearson
Chrissy Metz
Kevin Pearson
Justin Hartley
Beth Pearson
Susan Kelechi Watson
Toby
Chris Sullivan
William Hill
Ron Cephas Jones
Olivia Maine
Janet Montgomery
Sloane Sandburg
Milana Vayntrub
Yvette
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Ray
Aaron D Spears
Asher
Nick George
Young William
Jermel Nakia
Nine Year Old Randall
Lonnie Chavis
Nine Year Old Kate
Mackenzie Hancsicsak
Nine Year Old Kevin
Parker Bates
Director
Uta Briesewitz
Drama
Full Episode Guide
