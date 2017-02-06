We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Tales from the Coast with Robson Green
E1 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 1
Today 8pm - 9pm
ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
See Repeats
Today,
9pm - 10pm
ITV +1, STV + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Gill Crawford
Recently we saw Robson Green learning to survive on a desert island. Now he’s a bit closer to home, following the well-trodden footsteps of the Coast gang. In the first episode of this new series, he’s in north Devon, exploring coves and hidden beaches, and taking a rather rough trip to Lundy Island. “Am I any good at climbing?” he says when faced with an unorthodox landing to talk to the island’s manager. “All I ever wanted was a nice chat.” He has a close encounter with the marine life, and even, quite accidentally, makes local news headlines.
You couldn’t ask for a more genial presenter for this celebrity travelogue. He’s curious, good at talking to the locals, and happy to take the mickey out of himself. And unless he’s one of the greatest actors our islands have ever seen, his laughter at one point, when he sees a 400ft sea cliff he’s meant to be climbing, is genuinely tinged with fearful hysteria.
Summary
New series. The actor meets people who share his passion for the British coast, beginning with north Devon, a 90-mile stretch of shoreline that holds fond childhood memories for him. Robson starts his adventures by visiting the popular seaside resort of Ilfracombe, a town that stills attracts thousands of visitors every summer, to experience the classic British day out by the sea. After spending a night under canvas, he takes a boat ride to the port of Clovelly, a village that evokes the character and atmosphere of a bygone age, and visits the island of Lundy.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Robson Green
Director
Stuart Ramsay
Executive Producer
Mark Robinson
Producer
Stuart Ramsay
Education
Full Episode Guide
Robson Green on the Hebrides: "Luskentyre is the kind of beach you’d expect to find in the...
The actor escapes to the Outer Hebrides and wrestles a Highland Games champion in his forthcoming ITV series
