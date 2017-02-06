We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Tales from the Coast with Robson Green

E1 of 4
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 1
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 1

Today 8pm - 9pm ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
See Repeats
Today, 9pm - 10pm ITV +1, STV + 1
HD SUB WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Recently we saw Robson Green learning to survive on a desert island. Now he’s a bit closer to home, following the well-trodden footsteps of the Coast gang. In the first episode of this new series, he’s in north Devon, exploring coves and hidden beaches, and taking a rather rough trip to Lundy Island. “Am I any good at climbing?” he says when faced with an unorthodox landing to talk to the island’s manager. “All I ever wanted was a nice chat.” He has a close encounter with the marine life, and even, quite accidentally, makes local news headlines.

You couldn’t ask for a more genial presenter for this celebrity travelogue. He’s curious, good at talking to the locals, and happy to take the mickey out of himself. And unless he’s one of the greatest actors our islands have ever seen, his laughter at one point, when he sees a 400ft sea cliff he’s meant to be climbing, is genuinely tinged with fearful hysteria.

Summary

New series. The actor meets people who share his passion for the British coast, beginning with north Devon, a 90-mile stretch of shoreline that holds fond childhood memories for him. Robson starts his adventures by visiting the popular seaside resort of Ilfracombe, a town that stills attracts thousands of visitors every summer, to experience the classic British day out by the sea. After spending a night under canvas, he takes a boat ride to the port of Clovelly, a village that evokes the character and atmosphere of a bygone age, and visits the island of Lundy.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Robson Green
Director Stuart Ramsay
Executive Producer Mark Robinson
Producer Stuart Ramsay
Education

Have Your Say What did you think of Tales from the Coast with Robson Green?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Robson Green on the Hebrides: "Luskentyre is the kind of beach you’d expect to find in the...

The actor escapes to the Outer Hebrides and wrestles a Highland Games champion in his forthcoming ITV series
ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge 1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours 1h ago
Remember when we used to fancy… Robson & Jerome 25 Sep
Robson Green: tax avoiders should be ashamed 29 Sep