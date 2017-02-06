Tales from the Coast with Robson Green

Review

by Gill Crawford

Recently we saw Robson Green learning to survive on a desert island. Now he’s a bit closer to home, following the well-trodden footsteps of the Coast gang. In the first episode of this new series, he’s in north Devon, exploring coves and hidden beaches, and taking a rather rough trip to Lundy Island. “Am I any good at climbing?” he says when faced with an unorthodox landing to talk to the island’s manager. “All I ever wanted was a nice chat.” He has a close encounter with the marine life, and even, quite accidentally, makes local news headlines.



You couldn’t ask for a more genial presenter for this celebrity travelogue. He’s curious, good at talking to the locals, and happy to take the mickey out of himself. And unless he’s one of the greatest actors our islands have ever seen, his laughter at one point, when he sees a 400ft sea cliff he’s meant to be climbing, is genuinely tinged with fearful hysteria.