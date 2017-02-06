We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Holby City
E17 of 52
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
S19-E17 Of Lions and Lambs
Today 8pm - 9pm
BBC One (not Scotland)
See Repeats
Today,
10:45pm - 11:45pm
BBC One Scotland
Monday,
1:45am - 2:45am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Flynn Sarler
It must have seemed like a genius idea when soppy surgeons Ollie and Zosia decided that they should go through each other’s tat and throw away anything they thought was rubbish – the perfect de-cluttering solution. Naturally it leads to huge misunderstandings, especially when an engagement ring is unearthered.
Serena is back on the ward for the first time since her daughter’s death, but it still looks like it could be too soon, and Jasmine seems to be taking the brunt of Serena’s grief/anger at being back where Elinor died.
Summary
A grief-stricken Serena returns to work looking for answers, and Dominic is in turmoil when Isaac reveals a devastating betrayal. Meanwhile, a fun game designed to help declutter their lives leads Ollie and Zosia to question if they're ready for the next stage in their relationship.
Cast & Crew
Serena Campbell
Catherine Russell
Dominic Copeland
David Ames
Morven Digby
Eleanor Fanyinka
Jasmine Burrows
Lucinda Dryzek
Bernie Wolfe
Jemma Redgrave
Essie Harrison
Kaye Wragg
Mo Effanga
Chizzy Akudolu
Oliver Valentine
James Anderson
Zosia March
Camilla Arfwedson
Isaac Mayfield
Marc Elliott
Alexandra 'Lexy' Dunblane
Jenny Howe
Rhona Turpin
Samantha Best
Jack Trager
Robin Simpson
Jez Andrews
Lloyd Everitt
Director
Karl Neilson
Producer
Sophia Rashid
Writer
Patrick Homes
see more
Drama
Soap
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Of Lions and Lambs
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
How a Holby City actor brought one of Star Wars’ iconic characters back to life
Director Gareth Edwards explains how Rogue One brought back a familiar face – contains spoilers
ITV and the BBC join forces to launch US streaming service BritBox
Fletch is stabbed in Holby City - here's what happens next!
EastEnders star Marc Elliott joins Holby City - see the first-look pictures
Casualty: Tom Chambers returns to Holby as Sam Strachan
Benedict Mumberbatch! Wanda Ventham to appear on Holby City
Helen Flanagan to guest star in Holby City
Nurse Fletch to leave Casualty and join Holby City
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Patsy Kensit: I miss Emmerdale
8 Sep
From Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps to Black Work - Sheridan Smith's TV CV
16 Jun
Broadchurch "killer" had to use a separate hotel and couldn’t socialise with the cast
9 Jan
Christmas recipe: Easy mince pies
9 Dec