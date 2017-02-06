Holby City

Review

by Flynn Sarler

It must have seemed like a genius idea when soppy surgeons Ollie and Zosia decided that they should go through each other’s tat and throw away anything they thought was rubbish – the perfect de-cluttering solution. Naturally it leads to huge misunderstandings, especially when an engagement ring is unearthered.



Serena is back on the ward for the first time since her daughter’s death, but it still looks like it could be too soon, and Jasmine seems to be taking the brunt of Serena’s grief/anger at being back where Elinor died.

