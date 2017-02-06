We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Holby City

Premiere

S19-E17 Of Lions and Lambs

Review

It must have seemed like a genius idea when soppy surgeons Ollie and Zosia decided that they should go through each other’s tat and throw away anything they thought was rubbish – the perfect de-cluttering solution. Naturally it leads to huge misunderstandings, especially when an engagement ring is unearthered.

Serena is back on the ward for the first time since her daughter’s death, but it still looks like it could be too soon, and Jasmine seems to be taking the brunt of Serena’s grief/anger at being back where Elinor died.

A grief-stricken Serena returns to work looking for answers, and Dominic is in turmoil when Isaac reveals a devastating betrayal. Meanwhile, a fun game designed to help declutter their lives leads Ollie and Zosia to question if they're ready for the next stage in their relationship.

Serena Campbell Catherine Russell
Dominic Copeland David Ames
Morven Digby Eleanor Fanyinka
Jasmine Burrows Lucinda Dryzek
Bernie Wolfe Jemma Redgrave
Essie Harrison Kaye Wragg
Mo Effanga Chizzy Akudolu
Oliver Valentine James Anderson
Zosia March Camilla Arfwedson
Isaac Mayfield Marc Elliott
Alexandra 'Lexy' Dunblane Jenny Howe
Rhona Turpin Samantha Best
Jack Trager Robin Simpson
Jez Andrews Lloyd Everitt
Director Karl Neilson
Producer Sophia Rashid
Writer Patrick Homes
