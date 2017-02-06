We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Silent Witness

S20-E10 Awakenings - Part Two
S20-E10 Awakenings - Part Two

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC One
Jack is crazed with worry about Nikki, who inevitably has got herself into big trouble after making sure she placed herself right in the path of greatest danger as she hunts for her missing friend.

It’s the last episode in the 20th series (Silent Witness even gives itself a congratulatory birthday pat on the back in the end credits), so there’s a certain cliffhanger-ish element.

It also feels like a very long hour consisting largely of Jack yelling, “S**t!” into the air as he tries to find Nikki. When he’s not shouting abuse at the Mexican skies he’s tearing around the arid countryside trying not to get shot by perpetually angry members of the local drugs cartel.

Part two of two. A frantic Jack carries out forensic examinations on the spot where Nikki disappeared. With Thomas at the airport ready to come out and help, but still 24 hours away and no leads left to follow, Jack receives a text message containing a mysterious phone number. However when Jack calls through, expecting to hear from Nikki's captors, he is shocked at who answers the phone. Last in the series.

Dr Nikki Alexander Emilia Fox
Dr Thomas Chamberlain Richard Lintern
Jack Hodgson David Caves
Clarissa Mullery Liz Carr
Dr Eva Vasquez Raquel Cassidy
Gustavo Ben Cura
El Buitre Zombie Boy
Commander Duenas Daniel Cerqueira
Mr Herrera Ramiro Blas
Guard Efrain Rodriguez
Policeman Manuel Castillo
Ernesto Carlo Felice
Professor Leo Dalton William Gaminara
Luisa Herrera Elena Saurel
Director Dudi Appleton
Executive Producer Anne Pivcevic
Producer Ceri Meyrick
Writer Dudi Appleton
Writer Jim Keeble
