Silent Witness
E10 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S20-E10 Awakenings - Part Two
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
Jack is crazed with worry about Nikki, who inevitably has got herself into big trouble after making sure she placed herself right in the path of greatest danger as she hunts for her missing friend.
It’s the last episode in the 20th series (
Silent Witness
even gives itself a congratulatory birthday pat on the back in the end credits), so there’s a certain cliffhanger-ish element.
It also feels like a very long hour consisting largely of Jack yelling, “S**t!” into the air as he tries to find Nikki. When he’s not shouting abuse at the Mexican skies he’s tearing around the arid countryside trying not to get shot by perpetually angry members of the local drugs cartel.
Summary
Part two of two. A frantic Jack carries out forensic examinations on the spot where Nikki disappeared. With Thomas at the airport ready to come out and help, but still 24 hours away and no leads left to follow, Jack receives a text message containing a mysterious phone number. However when Jack calls through, expecting to hear from Nikki's captors, he is shocked at who answers the phone. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Dr Nikki Alexander
Emilia Fox
Dr Thomas Chamberlain
Richard Lintern
Jack Hodgson
David Caves
Clarissa Mullery
Liz Carr
Dr Eva Vasquez
Raquel Cassidy
Gustavo
Ben Cura
El Buitre
Zombie Boy
Commander Duenas
Daniel Cerqueira
Mr Herrera
Ramiro Blas
Guard
Efrain Rodriguez
Policeman
Manuel Castillo
Ernesto
Carlo Felice
Professor Leo Dalton
William Gaminara
Luisa Herrera
Elena Saurel
Director
Dudi Appleton
Executive Producer
Anne Pivcevic
Producer
Ceri Meyrick
Writer
Dudi Appleton
Writer
Jim Keeble
Drama
Full Episode Guide
