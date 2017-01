Review

by Alison Graham

Jack is crazed with worry about Nikki, who inevitably has got herself into big trouble after making sure she placed herself right in the path of greatest danger as she hunts for her missing friend.It’s the last episode in the 20th series ( Silent Witness even gives itself a congratulatory birthday pat on the back in the end credits), so there’s a certain cliffhanger-ish element.It also feels like a very long hour consisting largely of Jack yelling, “S**t!” into the air as he tries to find Nikki. When he’s not shouting abuse at the Mexican skies he’s tearing around the arid countryside trying not to get shot by perpetually angry members of the local drugs cartel.