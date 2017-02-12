The World's Most Extraordinary Homes

Review

by Alison Graham

As Caroline Quentin and Piers Taylor relax in a gorgeous Nova Scotian bolthole with breathtaking views, Quentin asks the important question: “Have they got a telly?” Yes, who hasn’t wondered that with a touch of anxiety as they unpack in a holiday home…



It’s a stunning property designed by one of Taylor’s great heroes, though at first as he and Quentin arrive at the house, which is reached by a specially built road, Taylor is “underwhelmed”.



In the penultimate trot around the globe gazing at lush panoramas, the jolly duo drop in on a weekend home in Norway – where Quentin develops a crush on the handsome owner – and a Gaudi-esque beauty perched on a cliff in southern Spain.





