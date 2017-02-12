We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes

E3 of 4
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S1-E3 Coast
Repeat

S1-E3 Coast

Today 3:30pm - 4:30pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

As Caroline Quentin and Piers Taylor relax in a gorgeous Nova Scotian bolthole with breathtaking views, Quentin asks the important question: “Have they got a telly?” Yes, who hasn’t wondered that with a touch of anxiety as they unpack in a holiday home…

It’s a stunning property designed by one of Taylor’s great heroes, though at first as he and Quentin arrive at the house, which is reached by a specially built road, Taylor is “underwhelmed”.

In the penultimate trot around the globe gazing at lush panoramas, the jolly duo drop in on a weekend home in Norway – where Quentin develops a crush on the handsome owner – and a Gaudi-esque beauty perched on a cliff in southern Spain.


Summary

Piers Taylor and Caroline Quentin visit an island in Norway, spending two days in a house built on a footprint of just 100 square metres. In Spain, the pair head to a home built into a steep cliff face overlooking the Mediterranean, featuring a cantilevered terrace offering maximum sea views and a swimming pool as well as an unusual tiled roof. After viewing a house in New Zealand crafted from two separate wooden cladded structures, the duo explore a home in Canada inspired by two ships in dry dock, designed to peer over the coast, allowing the sea to pass underneath.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Caroline Quentin
Presenter Piers Taylor
Director Ed St Giles
Executive Producer Emma Hindley
Executive Producer Louise Murray
Series Producer Anna Stickland
see more
Property

Have Your Say What did you think of Coast?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV? 1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV? 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is Scotland v Ireland on TV? 1h ago