The World's Most Extraordinary Homes
E3 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S1-E3 Coast
Today 3:30pm - 4:30pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Alison Graham
As Caroline Quentin and Piers Taylor relax in a gorgeous Nova Scotian bolthole with breathtaking views, Quentin asks the important question: “Have they got a telly?” Yes, who hasn’t wondered that with a touch of anxiety as they unpack in a holiday home…
It’s a stunning property designed by one of Taylor’s great heroes, though at first as he and Quentin arrive at the house, which is reached by a specially built road, Taylor is “underwhelmed”.
In the penultimate trot around the globe gazing at lush panoramas, the jolly duo drop in on a weekend home in Norway – where Quentin develops a crush on the handsome owner – and a Gaudi-esque beauty perched on a cliff in southern Spain.
Summary
Piers Taylor and Caroline Quentin visit an island in Norway, spending two days in a house built on a footprint of just 100 square metres. In Spain, the pair head to a home built into a steep cliff face overlooking the Mediterranean, featuring a cantilevered terrace offering maximum sea views and a swimming pool as well as an unusual tiled roof. After viewing a house in New Zealand crafted from two separate wooden cladded structures, the duo explore a home in Canada inspired by two ships in dry dock, designed to peer over the coast, allowing the sea to pass underneath.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Caroline Quentin
Presenter
Piers Taylor
Director
Ed St Giles
Executive Producer
Emma Hindley
Executive Producer
Louise Murray
Series Producer
Anna Stickland
Property
Full Episode Guide
