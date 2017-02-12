We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Thailand: Earth's Tropical Paradise
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
S1-E3 The Mysterious North
Review
by
Jane Rackham
This slightly languorous wildlife series moves to the north of Thailand. Here we meet a serene, elderly lady who cleans a cavern of bat droppings every day, partly to earn heavenly favour and partly to use the guano as fertiliser, before gliding on to learn how another woman has been accepted into the herd of Asian elephants she’s rescued.
Also accepted into the fabric of the countryside is the Mexican sunflower, carpets of which have miraculously sprung up in areas cleared by logging. Thailand’s wildlife appears to share the same spiritual, Zen-like qualities of its human population. Even footage of how a farmer uses a colony of ants to protect his orchard has none of the scurrying intensity you might expect.
Summary
The mountains and forests of Northern Thailand, an area that is home to a variety of wildlife, leading to unusual partnerships developing between animals and people.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Sophie Okonedo
Director
James Hemming
Executive Producer
Julian Hector
Series Producer
Steve Cole
Documentary
