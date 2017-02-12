We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Thailand: Earth's Tropical Paradise

E3 of 3
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S1-E3 The Mysterious North

S1-E3 The Mysterious North

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This slightly languorous wildlife series moves to the north of Thailand. Here we meet a serene, elderly lady who cleans a cavern of bat droppings every day, partly to earn heavenly favour and partly to use the guano as fertiliser, before gliding on to learn how another woman has been accepted into the herd of Asian elephants she’s rescued.

Also accepted into the fabric of the countryside is the Mexican sunflower, carpets of which have miraculously sprung up in areas cleared by logging. Thailand’s wildlife appears to share the same spiritual, Zen-like qualities of its human population. Even footage of how a farmer uses a colony of ants to protect his orchard has none of the scurrying intensity you might expect.

Summary

The mountains and forests of Northern Thailand, an area that is home to a variety of wildlife, leading to unusual partnerships developing between animals and people.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Sophie Okonedo
Director James Hemming
Executive Producer Julian Hector
Series Producer Steve Cole
Documentary

Have Your Say What did you think of The Mysterious North?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Six Nations 2017: What time is Italy v Wales on TV? 1h ago
First look at new Top Gear sees Matt LeBlanc rescuing a naked rambler 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is England v France on TV? 1h ago
Six Nations 2017: What time is Scotland v Ireland on TV? 1h ago