Thailand: Earth's Tropical Paradise

Review

by Jane Rackham

This slightly languorous wildlife series moves to the north of Thailand. Here we meet a serene, elderly lady who cleans a cavern of bat droppings every day, partly to earn heavenly favour and partly to use the guano as fertiliser, before gliding on to learn how another woman has been accepted into the herd of Asian elephants she’s rescued.



Also accepted into the fabric of the countryside is the Mexican sunflower, carpets of which have miraculously sprung up in areas cleared by logging. Thailand’s wildlife appears to share the same spiritual, Zen-like qualities of its human population. Even footage of how a farmer uses a colony of ants to protect his orchard has none of the scurrying intensity you might expect.



