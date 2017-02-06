Antiques Roadshow

Review

by Jane Rackham

In this one-off Holocaust Memorial Day edition, the treasures brought in are not given a valuation. Each precious memento connects its owner in some way to the Holocaust, so they are priceless.



The personal stories are moving and humbling. Three people have kept their yellow “Jood” stars from the concentration camps, a widow emotionally displays the striped trousers her husband had to wear in Auschwitz, while a woman with an engraved ring given in gratitude to her father describes how he helped more than 700 children escape the Nazis.

We also see a commercially produced board game from 1936 called Out with the Jews. Astonishing.



