Antiques Roadshow
E14 of 28
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S39-E14 Antiques Roadshow Holocaust Memorial
Tomorrow 12:15am - 1:15am
BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Thursday,
12:15am - 1:15am
BBC Two Northern Ireland
Jane Rackham
In this one-off Holocaust Memorial Day edition, the treasures brought in are not given a valuation. Each precious memento connects its owner in some way to the Holocaust, so they are priceless.
The personal stories are moving and humbling. Three people have kept their yellow “Jood” stars from the concentration camps, a widow emotionally displays the striped trousers her husband had to wear in Auschwitz, while a woman with an engraved ring given in gratitude to her father describes how he helped more than 700 children escape the Nazis.
We also see a commercially produced board game from 1936 called Out with the Jews. Astonishing.
Summary
Fiona Bruce and the team examine items connected to the Holocaust, including family silver hidden from the Nazis, concentration camp uniforms, and a coin used while fleeing persecution, and listen to the personal stories of survivors and their families. Natasha Kaplinsky discusses her work with the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation and revisits a woman who shares her personal account of life in Belsen. Plus, is a look at a set of four quilts charting the lives of orphans who found a safe haven in the UK.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Fiona Bruce
Contributor
Natasha Kaplinsky
Executive Editor
Simon Shaw
Producer
Julia Foot
Series Producer
Robert Murphy
Lifestyle
Natasha Kaplinsky on the importance of keeping memories of the Holocaust alive
On Who Do You Think You Are? in 2007, the former BBC Breakfast presenter discovered that many of my own family were killed in a ghetto in Belarus
Antiques Roadshow to mark 40th anniversary with episode filmed on EastEnders set
Fiona Bruce talks antiques, Nike trainers and trampolining injuries
Last night's Antiques Roadshow was all kinds of creepy
So, Paul Rudd is a massive fan of Antiques Roadshow
A day at the Antiques Roadshow
Tributes pour in for Antiques Roadshow presenter Hugh Scully
How the Antiques Roadshow gives a true insight into the Queen’s character
ADVERTISEMENT
