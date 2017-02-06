We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S39-E14 Antiques Roadshow Holocaust Memorial
Tomorrow 12:15am - 1:15am BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Thursday, 12:15am - 1:15am BBC Two Northern Ireland
In this one-off Holocaust Memorial Day edition, the treasures brought in are not given a valuation. Each precious memento connects its owner in some way to the Holocaust, so they are priceless.

The personal stories are moving and humbling. Three people have kept their yellow “Jood” stars from the concentration camps, a widow emotionally displays the striped trousers her husband had to wear in Auschwitz, while a woman with an engraved ring given in gratitude to her father describes how he helped more than 700 children escape the Nazis.
We also see a commercially produced board game from 1936 called Out with the Jews. Astonishing.

Fiona Bruce and the team examine items connected to the Holocaust, including family silver hidden from the Nazis, concentration camp uniforms, and a coin used while fleeing persecution, and listen to the personal stories of survivors and their families. Natasha Kaplinsky discusses her work with the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation and revisits a woman who shares her personal account of life in Belsen. Plus, is a look at a set of four quilts charting the lives of orphans who found a safe haven in the UK.

Presenter Fiona Bruce
Contributor Natasha Kaplinsky
Executive Editor Simon Shaw
Producer Julia Foot
Series Producer Robert Murphy
Natasha Kaplinsky on the importance of keeping memories of the Holocaust alive

On Who Do You Think You Are? in 2007, the former BBC Breakfast presenter discovered that many of my own family were killed in a ghetto in Belarus

Antiques Roadshow to mark 40th anniversary with episode filmed on EastEnders set

Fiona Bruce talks antiques, Nike trainers and trampolining injuries

Last night's Antiques Roadshow was all kinds of creepy

So, Paul Rudd is a massive fan of Antiques Roadshow

A day at the Antiques Roadshow

Tributes pour in for Antiques Roadshow presenter Hugh Scully

How the Antiques Roadshow gives a true insight into the Queen’s character

