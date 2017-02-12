Britain's Ancient Capital: Secrets of Orkney

Review

by Gill Crawford

Chris Packham and Neil Oliver are spending the night together. In a derelict house on a tiny island that’s been uninhabited since the 1970s, except for some very contented-looking cattle. They’re trying to understand why the stone circle culture on Orkney that thrived and spread to the rest of Britain some 5,000 years ago died out around a thousand years later. Coming from totally different directions, the pair reach some fascinating conclusions.



And other interesting ideas are tossed about as this series concludes. Some oddly shaped stones uncovered at the base of a Stone Age rubbish pit could push the dating of the Ness of Brodgar site back even further, while Andy Torbet and Shini Somara test out the concept of a Neolithic sauna. Steamy…