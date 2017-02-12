We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Britain's Ancient Capital: Secrets of Orkney
Thu 16 Feb 8pm - 9pm
BBC Four
by
Gill Crawford
Chris Packham and Neil Oliver are spending the night together. In a derelict house on a tiny island that’s been uninhabited since the 1970s, except for some very contented-looking cattle. They’re trying to understand why the stone circle culture on Orkney that thrived and spread to the rest of Britain some 5,000 years ago died out around a thousand years later. Coming from totally different directions, the pair reach some fascinating conclusions.
And other interesting ideas are tossed about as this series concludes. Some oddly shaped stones uncovered at the base of a Stone Age rubbish pit could push the dating of the Ness of Brodgar site back even further, while Andy Torbet and Shini Somara test out the concept of a Neolithic sauna. Steamy…
Summary
Andy Torbet dives below the waves in search of the inspiration for the first stone circle, while Chris Packham and Neil Oliver spend the night on an abandoned island as they hunt for clues as to why cultures change. Meanwhile, Shini Somara tests the technology behind a bronze age sauna and the archaeologists uncover a remarkable find. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Chris Packham
Presenter
Neil Oliver
Presenter
Andy Torbet
Presenter
Shini Somara
Executive Producer
Rachel Bell
Series Producer
Jamie Simpson
