The Simpsons
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S28-E1 Monty Burns' Fleeing Circus
Friday 8pm - 8:30pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Friday,
9pm - 9:30pm
Sky 1 + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Mark Braxton
To kick-start a new season, Matt Groening and his gag men turn to arguably their funniest character: Charles Montgomery Burns.
In the first of a double bill, the gnarled old plutocrat is deemed Springfield’s only possible salvation after a new statue to replace Lard Lad accidentally focuses the sun’s rays onto the town centre and razes it to the ground. So Mr Burns organises a fundraising talent show, while trying to repress flashbacks to his early thespian humiliations (Amy Schumer voices his mother). An explosive finale is promised.
Summary
The 28th season of the animated comedy kicks off with an episode that sees Mr Burns put on a variety show at the Springfield Bowl in exchange for rebuilding the town after it is burned to the ground. With the guest voice of Amy Schumer.
Comedy
Sitcom
Drama
Related News
9 things Brits find confusing about Thanksgiving
24 Nov
Every single Simpsons Treehouse of Horror intro for Halloween
29 Oct
Unromance is everywhere on TV at the moment – and that’s a good thing
25 Oct
14 of the highest IQs on television
6 May