Review

by Mark Braxton

To kick-start a new season, Matt Groening and his gag men turn to arguably their funniest character: Charles Montgomery Burns.



In the first of a double bill, the gnarled old plutocrat is deemed Springfield’s only possible salvation after a new statue to replace Lard Lad accidentally focuses the sun’s rays onto the town centre and razes it to the ground. So Mr Burns organises a fundraising talent show, while trying to repress flashbacks to his early thespian humiliations (Amy Schumer voices his mother). An explosive finale is promised.





