The Simpsons

S28-E1 Monty Burns' Fleeing Circus
S28-E1 Monty Burns' Fleeing Circus

Friday 8pm - 8:30pm Sky 1
Friday, 9pm - 9:30pm Sky 1 + 1
To kick-start a new season, Matt Groening and his gag men turn to arguably their funniest character: Charles Montgomery Burns.

In the first of a double bill, the gnarled old plutocrat is deemed Springfield’s only possible salvation after a new statue to replace Lard Lad accidentally focuses the sun’s rays onto the town centre and razes it to the ground. So Mr Burns organises a fundraising talent show, while trying to repress flashbacks to his early thespian humiliations (Amy Schumer voices his mother). An explosive finale is promised.


The 28th season of the animated comedy kicks off with an episode that sees Mr Burns put on a variety show at the Springfield Bowl in exchange for rebuilding the town after it is burned to the ground. With the guest voice of Amy Schumer.
Comedy Sitcom Drama

