S28-E2 Friends and Family
S28-E2 Friends and Family

Fri 20 Jan 8pm - 8:30pm Sky 1
Fri 20 Jan, 9pm - 9:30pm Sky 1 + 1
The secondepisode of a double bill plunges us into a virtual reality nightmare, but with just enough heart to level the cynicism.

Homer and co may be some distance from their heyday, but the joke machine carries on purring. And after 27 years, The Simpsons is still a very mellow yellow. Quite rightly.

Homer finds a new friend in a woman who acts just like him when Mr Burns hires the other Simpsons as his live-in virtual reality family.

Homer Simpson Dan Castellaneta
Marge Simpson Julie Kavner
Bart Simpson Nancy Cartwright
Lisa Simpson Yeardley Smith
Moe Szyslak Hank Azaria
Mr Burns Harry Shearer
