The Simpsons
E2
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S28-E2 Friends and Family
Fri 20 Jan 8pm - 8:30pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Fri 20 Jan,
9pm - 9:30pm
Sky 1 + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
Mark Braxton
The secondepisode of a double bill plunges us into a virtual reality nightmare, but with just enough heart to level the cynicism.
Homer and co may be some distance from their heyday, but the joke machine carries on purring. And after 27 years,
The Simpsons
is still a very mellow yellow. Quite rightly.
Summary
Homer finds a new friend in a woman who acts just like him when Mr Burns hires the other Simpsons as his live-in virtual reality family.
Cast & Crew
Homer Simpson
Dan Castellaneta
Marge Simpson
Julie Kavner
Bart Simpson
Nancy Cartwright
Lisa Simpson
Yeardley Smith
Moe Szyslak
Hank Azaria
Mr Burns
Harry Shearer
see more
Comedy
Sitcom
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Friends and Family
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
