Review

by Jane Rackham

When the Roadshow was last in Tewkesbury Abbey back in summer 2016, it saw an exceptionally rare doll’s house with a value to match ... £150,000, to be precise. So hopes are high for this return visit.



There are certainly some fabulous and interesting items including a silver-framed Victorian mirror with a royal connection. And a signed painting of Chairman Mao by Andy Warhol that’s looking rather battered now as it has spent the past few years on top of the owner’s wardrobe. Also kept for decades on top of another wardrobe is what’s described by the expert as “one of the dirtiest toys brought in to the Roadshow”.