When the Roadshow was last in Tewkesbury Abbey back in summer 2016, it saw an exceptionally rare doll’s house with a value to match ... £150,000, to be precise. So hopes are high for this return visit.

There are certainly some fabulous and interesting items including a silver-framed Victorian mirror with a royal connection. And a signed painting of Chairman Mao by Andy Warhol that’s looking rather battered now as it has spent the past few years on top of the owner’s wardrobe. Also kept for decades on top of another wardrobe is what’s described by the expert as “one of the dirtiest toys brought in to the Roadshow”.

Fiona Bruce presents a second visit to Tewkesbury Abbey in Gloucestershire. The experts examine a heavy Tudor table that requires six men to move it, an extensive collection of Maundy money, a signed picture of Chairman Mao by Andy Warhol, and a rare 18th-century painted silk dress that has been left in a dressing up box for 50 years.

Presenter Fiona Bruce
Director Simon Brant
Producer Simon Brant
Producer Michele Burgess
Series Producer Simon Shaw
