Antiques Roadshow
S39-E13 Tewkesbury Abbey 2
Review
by
Jane Rackham
When the Roadshow was last in Tewkesbury Abbey back in summer 2016, it saw an exceptionally rare doll’s house with a value to match ... £150,000, to be precise. So hopes are high for this return visit.
There are certainly some fabulous and interesting items including a silver-framed Victorian mirror with a royal connection. And a signed painting of Chairman Mao by Andy Warhol that’s looking rather battered now as it has spent the past few years on top of the owner’s wardrobe. Also kept for decades on top of another wardrobe is what’s described by the expert as “one of the dirtiest toys brought in to the Roadshow”.
Summary
Fiona Bruce presents a second visit to Tewkesbury Abbey in Gloucestershire. The experts examine a heavy Tudor table that requires six men to move it, an extensive collection of Maundy money, a signed picture of Chairman Mao by Andy Warhol, and a rare 18th-century painted silk dress that has been left in a dressing up box for 50 years.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Fiona Bruce
Director
Simon Brant
Producer
Simon Brant
Producer
Michele Burgess
Series Producer
Simon Shaw
Lifestyle
Related News
Chris Evans finishes first series of Top Gear with fewer than 2 million viewers
4 Jul
Top Gear stalls as second episode attracts just 2.8 million viewers
6 Jun
Fiona Bruce on being punched by Dawn French, watching Call the Midwife and loving George Clooney
6 Apr
Paul Atterbury: World War One tragedy should not be allowed to fall into "black hole of history"
6 Oct