Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Being a member of the grocer fraternity comes with a huge burden of responsibility, apparently. As Granville says, pompously, “We who handle people’s perishables have to be above suspicion.” It also means he’s trusted by the Government to sell “alien Viagra” — they’re out-of-season Christmas puddings really.
The sexual innuendos about small brown cobs, tinkering and the goodies that Leroy keeps hidden behind the shop counter are delivered with metronomic regularity, which you may find inoffensively saucy or rather tedious. However, there’s a nice moment when Granville falls off a ladder and has an unexpectedly soft landing.
Summary
Eric, Cyril and Mr Newbold try to prove they have it in them to be exciting men of action. Granville tries to shift a consignment of mints that are past their sell by date with unexpected results, and finds himself once more trying to escape the grim prospect of becoming Mrs Featherstone's fourth husband.
Cast & Crew
Granville
David Jason
Mrs Featherstone
Stephanie Cole
Eric
Johnny Vegas
Leroy
James Baxter
Madge
Brigit Forsyth
Cyril
Kulvinder Ghir
Gastric
Tim Healy
Kath Taylor
Sally Lindsay
Mavis
Maggie Ollerenshaw
Mrs Hussein
Nina Wadia
Mr Newbold
Geoffrey Whitehead
Mr Willshaw
Daniel Ryan
Mr Lomax
Keiron Self
Woman
Cathy Breeze
Director
Dewi Humphreys
Executive Producer
David Jason
Executive Producer
Gareth Edwards
Producer
Alex Walsh-Taylor
Writer
Roy Clarke
Sitcom
