Review

by Jane Rackham

Being a member of the grocer fraternity comes with a huge burden of responsibility, apparently. As Granville says, pompously, “We who handle people’s perishables have to be above suspicion.” It also means he’s trusted by the Government to sell “alien Viagra” — they’re out-of-season Christmas puddings really.



The sexual innuendos about small brown cobs, tinkering and the goodies that Leroy keeps hidden behind the shop counter are delivered with metronomic regularity, which you may find inoffensively saucy or rather tedious. However, there’s a nice moment when Granville falls off a ladder and has an unexpectedly soft landing.