Review

by Alison Graham

Culverton Smith is a bluff northern entrepreneur and philanthropist with a great big cheesy snaggle-toothed grin, a hugely famous and adored popular personality who raises vast amounts for charity. But in the depths of his hideous soul Smith is a monster, hiding in plain sight… hmm, remind you of anyone?The brilliant Toby Jones is Smith, by turns garrulous, joshing and debauched. He’s wicked and manipulative, and Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is out to get him.Sherlock is unusually (even for him) obsessed by Smith as he festers, unshaven, drug-addled and lonely in 221B Baker Street. Steven Moffat’s story takes Sherlock to some bad places in his ravaged mind, while John Watson (Martin Freeman, who’s wonderful) wrestles with his own particular darkness.It’s another heart-twisting episode that might bring you to tears, or it might make you long for the playful Sherlock and John of old. Or both.