Sherlock

S4-E2 The Lying Detective

Culverton Smith is a bluff northern entrepreneur and philanthropist with a great big cheesy snaggle-toothed grin, a hugely famous and adored popular personality who raises vast amounts for charity. But in the depths of his hideous soul Smith is a monster, hiding in plain sight… hmm, remind you of anyone?

The brilliant Toby Jones is Smith, by turns garrulous, joshing and debauched. He’s wicked and manipulative, and Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is out to get him.

Sherlock is unusually (even for him) obsessed by Smith as he festers, unshaven, drug-addled and lonely in 221B Baker Street. Steven Moffat’s story takes Sherlock to some bad places in his ravaged mind, while John Watson (Martin Freeman, who’s wonderful) wrestles with his own particular darkness.

It’s another heart-twisting episode that might bring you to tears, or it might make you long for the playful Sherlock and John of old. Or both.

The detective faces a dangerous new enemy in the seemingly unassailable Culverton Smith, a man whose position of power conceals a terrible secret. Estranged from John, Sherlock must confront his demons to defeat his enemy's plans. Toby Jones guest stars as the villain alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Sherlock Holmes Benedict Cumberbatch
Dr John Watson Martin Freeman
Culverton Smith Toby Jones
Mrs Hudson Una Stubbs
Mary Watson Amanda Abbington
DI Lestrade Rupert Graves
Mycroft Holmes Mark Gatiss
Molly Hooper Louise Brealey
Director Nick Hurran
Executive Producer Steven Moffat
Executive Producer Mark Gatiss
Producer Sue Vertue
Writer Steven Moffat
The origins of Sherlock’s Euros – and how her arrival was foreshadowed

SPOILERS: The Greek mythology behind the new character, and the references to her coming that you may have missed

The shadow of Jimmy Savile looms over Sherlock as it introduces a "disgusting" new villain

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss tease “absolutely crazy” Sherlock series finale

Sherlock introduces major new character in masterful episode 2 twist

Did Amanda Abbington tweet a cryptic Sherlock clue?

Meet the cast of Sherlock series 4

Sherlock's Mark Gatiss responds to series four criticism…with a poem

New Sherlock pictures hint at the true identity of Toby Jones’ villain

