We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Sherlock
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S4-E2 The Lying Detective
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Alison Graham
Culverton Smith is a bluff northern entrepreneur and philanthropist with a great big cheesy snaggle-toothed grin, a hugely famous and adored popular personality who raises vast amounts for charity. But in the depths of his hideous soul Smith is a monster, hiding in plain sight… hmm, remind you of anyone?
The brilliant Toby Jones is Smith, by turns garrulous, joshing and debauched. He’s wicked and manipulative, and
Sherlock
Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is out to get him.
Sherlock is unusually (even for him) obsessed by Smith as he festers, unshaven, drug-addled and lonely in 221B Baker Street. Steven Moffat’s story takes Sherlock to some bad places in his ravaged mind, while John Watson (Martin Freeman, who’s wonderful) wrestles with his own particular darkness.
It’s another heart-twisting episode that might bring you to tears, or it might make you long for the playful Sherlock and John of old. Or both.
Summary
The detective faces a dangerous new enemy in the seemingly unassailable Culverton Smith, a man whose position of power conceals a terrible secret. Estranged from John, Sherlock must confront his demons to defeat his enemy's plans. Toby Jones guest stars as the villain alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.
Cast & Crew
Sherlock Holmes
Benedict Cumberbatch
Dr John Watson
Martin Freeman
Culverton Smith
Toby Jones
Mrs Hudson
Una Stubbs
Mary Watson
Amanda Abbington
DI Lestrade
Rupert Graves
Mycroft Holmes
Mark Gatiss
Molly Hooper
Louise Brealey
Director
Nick Hurran
Executive Producer
Steven Moffat
Executive Producer
Mark Gatiss
Producer
Sue Vertue
Writer
Steven Moffat
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Lying Detective
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
The origins of Sherlock’s Euros – and how her arrival was foreshadowed
SPOILERS: The Greek mythology behind the new character, and the references to her coming that you may have missed
The shadow of Jimmy Savile looms over Sherlock as it introduces a "disgusting" new villain
Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss tease “absolutely crazy” Sherlock series finale
Sherlock introduces major new character in masterful episode 2 twist
Did Amanda Abbington tweet a cryptic Sherlock clue?
Meet the cast of Sherlock series 4
Sherlock's Mark Gatiss responds to series four criticism…with a poem
New Sherlock pictures hint at the true identity of Toby Jones’ villain
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Who plays Sherlock's Euros Holmes?
8 Jan
Who's on The One Show tonight?
6 Jan
How to celebrate New Year’s Eve... according to Friends, Sherlock & Sex and the City
31 Dec
10 of the best TV and film remakes in Lego
26 Dec