Review

by Jane Rackham

At the heart of Buddhism is the belief that all living things are worthy of kindness, compassion and tolerance. So Thais happily allow 6,000 flying foxes to nest in a temple, ignore massive water monitors that stalk a Bangkok park or build a ropeway over a road so that gibbons can swing across to new feeding grounds.



Understandably they’re less tolerant of deadly king cobras when they trespass into their village while they have a, shall we say, practical attitude towards crickets – they like to deep fry them and serve them as a crispy dinner. A calmly mesmerising portrait of how nature thrives with the blessing and help of humans.