Thailand: Earth's Tropical Paradise

E2 of 3
S1-E2 The Central Heartland
Repeat

Saturday 6:30pm - 7:30pm BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Saturday, 7pm - 8pm BBC Two Northern Ireland
Review

At the heart of Buddhism is the belief that all living things are worthy of kindness, compassion and tolerance. So Thais happily allow 6,000 flying foxes to nest in a temple, ignore massive water monitors that stalk a Bangkok park or build a ropeway over a road so that gibbons can swing across to new feeding grounds.

Understandably they’re less tolerant of deadly king cobras when they trespass into their village while they have a, shall we say, practical attitude towards crickets – they like to deep fry them and serve them as a crispy dinner. A calmly mesmerising portrait of how nature thrives with the blessing and help of humans.

Summary

Exploring the forests, plains and bustling cities of Central Thailand, an area known as the nation's rice bowl. The programme explores how people live alongside animals in these areas, and the spiritual fulfillment to be found in these relationships. Narrated by Sophie Okonedo.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Sophie Okonedo
Director Steve Cole
Executive Producer Julian Hector
Producer Steve Cole
Series Producer Steve Cole
Documentary

