We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Thailand: Earth's Tropical Paradise
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
S1-E2 The Central Heartland
Saturday 6:30pm - 7:30pm
BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
See Repeats
Saturday,
7pm - 8pm
BBC Two Northern Ireland
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
At the heart of Buddhism is the belief that all living things are worthy of kindness, compassion and tolerance. So Thais happily allow 6,000 flying foxes to nest in a temple, ignore massive water monitors that stalk a Bangkok park or build a ropeway over a road so that gibbons can swing across to new feeding grounds.
Understandably they’re less tolerant of deadly king cobras when they trespass into their village while they have a, shall we say, practical attitude towards crickets – they like to deep fry them and serve them as a crispy dinner. A calmly mesmerising portrait of how nature thrives with the blessing and help of humans.
Summary
Exploring the forests, plains and bustling cities of Central Thailand, an area known as the nation's rice bowl. The programme explores how people live alongside animals in these areas, and the spiritual fulfillment to be found in these relationships. Narrated by Sophie Okonedo.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Sophie Okonedo
Director
Steve Cole
Executive Producer
Julian Hector
Producer
Steve Cole
Series Producer
Steve Cole
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Central Heartland
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show
1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech
1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight?
1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
1h ago