Summary

Alesha Dixon and Will Best host a celebrity dance contest. The show features Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, TOWIE reality star Jessica Wright, JLS singer JB Gill, EastEnders actor Jonny Labey and Emmerdale's Fiona Wade, each of whom will be paired with a dance partner. The couples will take on the challenge of recreating iconic dance routines featured in movies or music videos. Ashley Banjo, leader of street dance troupe Diversity, and choreographers Tina Landon and Timor Steffens make up the panel of expert judges who will be assessing their talents on the dance floor.