Dance Dance Dance
E1 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 1
Saturday 4:05pm - 5:35pm
ITV, UTV, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, ITVHD London, STV
See Repeats
Saturday,
5:05pm - 6:35pm
ITV +1, STV + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Sarah Doran
ITV steps up to fill the Strictly Come Dancing void, roping in former Gitterball winner and Strictly judge Alesha Dixon to co-host
Dance Dance Dance
, a show so full of dancing they felt the need to name it three times. Diversity star Ashley Banjo (another dance box ticked) sits on the judging panel as celebrities team up with their friends and partners to recreate famous pop video and dance movie sequences.
EastEnders’ Paul Coker (Johnny Labey) channels Michael Jackson here, while former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson gets Crazy in Love, Beyoncé style. Would they get a ten from Len for their efforts? We’ll leave it to you to decide.
Summary
Alesha Dixon and Will Best host a celebrity dance contest. The show features Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, TOWIE reality star Jessica Wright, JLS singer JB Gill, EastEnders actor Jonny Labey and Emmerdale's Fiona Wade, each of whom will be paired with a dance partner. The couples will take on the challenge of recreating iconic dance routines featured in movies or music videos. Ashley Banjo, leader of street dance troupe Diversity, and choreographers Tina Landon and Timor Steffens make up the panel of expert judges who will be assessing their talents on the dance floor.
Cast & Crew
Host
Alesha Dixon
Host
Will Best
Judge
Ashley Banjo
Judge
Tina Landon
Judge
Timor Steffens
Contestant
Fiona Wade
Contestant
Jonny Labey
Contestant
JB Gill
Contestant
Lucy-Jo Hudson
Contestant
Jessica Wright
Executive Producer
Nicholas Steinberg
Executive Producer
Lee Connolly
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Dance Dance Dance
?
Full Episode Guide
