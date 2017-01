Review

by Sarah Doran

ITV steps up to fill the Strictly Come Dancing void, roping in former Gitterball winner and Strictly judge Alesha Dixon to co-host Dance Dance Dance , a show so full of dancing they felt the need to name it three times. Diversity star Ashley Banjo (another dance box ticked) sits on the judging panel as celebrities team up with their friends and partners to recreate famous pop video and dance movie sequences.EastEnders’ Paul Coker (Johnny Labey) channels Michael Jackson here, while former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson gets Crazy in Love, Beyoncé style. Would they get a ten from Len for their efforts? We’ll leave it to you to decide.