We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Dance Dance Dance

E1 of 6
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 1
Repeat

Series 1-Episode 1

Saturday 4:05pm - 5:35pm ITV, UTV, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, ITVHD London, STV
See Repeats
Saturday, 5:05pm - 6:35pm ITV +1, STV + 1
HD SUB WIDE
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

ITV steps up to fill the Strictly Come Dancing void, roping in former Gitterball winner and Strictly judge Alesha Dixon to co-host Dance Dance Dance, a show so full of dancing they felt the need to name it three times. Diversity star Ashley Banjo (another dance box ticked) sits on the judging panel as celebrities team up with their friends and partners to recreate famous pop video and dance movie sequences.

EastEnders’ Paul Coker (Johnny Labey) channels Michael Jackson here, while former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson gets Crazy in Love, Beyoncé style. Would they get a ten from Len for their efforts? We’ll leave it to you to decide.

Summary

Alesha Dixon and Will Best host a celebrity dance contest. The show features Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, TOWIE reality star Jessica Wright, JLS singer JB Gill, EastEnders actor Jonny Labey and Emmerdale's Fiona Wade, each of whom will be paired with a dance partner. The couples will take on the challenge of recreating iconic dance routines featured in movies or music videos. Ashley Banjo, leader of street dance troupe Diversity, and choreographers Tina Landon and Timor Steffens make up the panel of expert judges who will be assessing their talents on the dance floor.

Cast & Crew

Host Alesha Dixon
Host Will Best
Judge Ashley Banjo
Judge Tina Landon
Judge Timor Steffens
Contestant Fiona Wade
Contestant Jonny Labey
Contestant JB Gill
Contestant Lucy-Jo Hudson
Contestant Jessica Wright
Executive Producer Nicholas Steinberg
Executive Producer Lee Connolly
see more
Entertainment

Have Your Say What did you think of Dance Dance Dance?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Everything you need to know about ITV's new series Dance Dance Dance

Who are the judges, who are the contestants – and what happens when you combine dancing with 'augmented reality'?

Dance Dance Dance ITV: What music videos are the celebrities dancing to in week one?

Irreplaceable? | Strictly should NOT replace Len Goodman says Alesha Dixon

Former Strictly judge Alesha Dixon signs up to present ITV's Dance Dance Dance

ITV hopes new dance show’s "epic" special effects will allay Strictly comparisons

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show 1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech 1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight? 1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown 1h ago