Review

by Alison Graham

We return to Oxford two weeks after we left it, though the last series was a year ago, and Joan Thursday, who walked into the early-morning gloom with her suitcase, is still missing. She’s left a hole in the heart of her family, and dad Fred (Roger Allam) and mum Win are lost without her.Meanwhile young Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) awaits the results of his sergeant’s exam and fills in the time investigating a series of mysterious drownings. When the inquiry suddenly becomes overwhelming he turns to a computer (yes, really) for help.