We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Endeavour

E1
About Episode Guide
S4-E1 Game

S4-E1 Game

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

We return to Oxford two weeks after we left it, though the last series was a year ago, and Joan Thursday, who walked into the early-morning gloom with her suitcase, is still missing. She’s left a hole in the heart of her family, and dad Fred (Roger Allam) and mum Win are lost without her.

Meanwhile young Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) awaits the results of his sergeant’s exam and fills in the time investigating a series of mysterious drownings. When the inquiry suddenly becomes overwhelming he turns to a computer (yes, really) for help.

Summary

New series. In the summer of 1967, Morse and Thursday are both devastated by Joan's abrupt departure from Oxford. The young detective responds to his loss by throwing himself into his work, investigating the suspicious drowning of a scientist who was part of a research team working on an early computer. At first it appears to be a simple suicide - until two more bodies are found in the river.

Cast & Crew

DC Endeavour Morse Shaun Evans
DI Fred Thursday Roger Allam
Chief Supt Reginald Bright Anton Lesser
Dr Max DeBryn James Bradshaw
DS Jim Strange Sean Rigby
WPC Shirley Trewlove Dakota Blue Richards
Dr Broderick Castle Chris Fulton
Kent Finn Adam James
Professor George Amory James Laurenson
Win Thursday Caroline O'Neill
Dr Clifford Gibbs Abram Rooney
Dr Pat Amory Gillian Saker
Dr Bernard Gould Tristan Sturrock
Dorothea Frazil Abigail Thaw
Tessa Knight Ruby Thomas
Joan Thursday Sara Vickers
Mick Mitcham Daniel Attwell
Mona Davies Katherine Kingsley
Ruth Hargreaves Natalie Grady
Professor Yuri Gradenko Robert Luckay
Adelaide Smalls Dawn Hope
Grantly Smalls Geff Francis
Director Ashley Pearce
Executive Producer Russell Lewis
Executive Producer Damien Timmer
Executive Producer Tom Mullens
Producer Helen Ziegler
Writer Russell Lewis
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of Game?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the cast of Endeavour series four

The young Morse returns for a new collection of mysteries

Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour releases details of its fourth series

Endeavour will be back for a fourth series on ITV

Roger Allam on his Doctor Who ambitions – and why he's sick of background music on TV

Roger Allam wants to play a Doctor Who villain

Endeavour star Roger Allam - I thought they wanted to get rid of me!

Shaun Evans talks Endeavour series three, Hollywood and whether he'd star in Doctor Who

Did you spot these Inspector Morse references in Endeavour?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

30 years of Morse – how John Thaw's legacy lives on in Endeavour 8 Jan
Lewis airs its final episode - but have we really seen the last of Hathaway? 10 Nov
Did you spot the tribute to John Thaw in Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis? 26 Sep
The best Game of Thrones fan theories 31 Aug