Review
by
Alison Graham
We return to Oxford two weeks after we left it, though the last series was a year ago, and Joan Thursday, who walked into the early-morning gloom with her suitcase, is still missing. She’s left a hole in the heart of her family, and dad Fred (Roger Allam) and mum Win are lost without her.
Meanwhile young
Endeavour
Morse (Shaun Evans) awaits the results of his sergeant’s exam and fills in the time investigating a series of mysterious drownings. When the inquiry suddenly becomes overwhelming he turns to a computer (yes, really) for help.
Summary
New series. In the summer of 1967, Morse and Thursday are both devastated by Joan's abrupt departure from Oxford. The young detective responds to his loss by throwing himself into his work, investigating the suspicious drowning of a scientist who was part of a research team working on an early computer. At first it appears to be a simple suicide - until two more bodies are found in the river.
Cast & Crew
DC Endeavour Morse
Shaun Evans
DI Fred Thursday
Roger Allam
Chief Supt Reginald Bright
Anton Lesser
Dr Max DeBryn
James Bradshaw
DS Jim Strange
Sean Rigby
WPC Shirley Trewlove
Dakota Blue Richards
Dr Broderick Castle
Chris Fulton
Kent Finn
Adam James
Professor George Amory
James Laurenson
Win Thursday
Caroline O'Neill
Dr Clifford Gibbs
Abram Rooney
Dr Pat Amory
Gillian Saker
Dr Bernard Gould
Tristan Sturrock
Dorothea Frazil
Abigail Thaw
Tessa Knight
Ruby Thomas
Joan Thursday
Sara Vickers
Mick Mitcham
Daniel Attwell
Mona Davies
Katherine Kingsley
Ruth Hargreaves
Natalie Grady
Professor Yuri Gradenko
Robert Luckay
Adelaide Smalls
Dawn Hope
Grantly Smalls
Geff Francis
Director
Ashley Pearce
Executive Producer
Russell Lewis
Executive Producer
Damien Timmer
Executive Producer
Tom Mullens
Producer
Helen Ziegler
Writer
Russell Lewis
Drama
