We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Now You See It

Episode
About Episode Guide
The Lost Car
Premiere

The Lost Car

Today 3:50pm - 4:05pm CBBC
HD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Mel Giedroyc presents incredible magic footage, including a cat disappearing under its owner’s nose.

Summary

More eye-popping magic footage from around the world with Mel Giedroyc as our guide including scary chair chaos in a café, a car that disappears from right under its owner's nose and magician Yif who throws a dinner party with some super-duper-noodles. Packed with pranks and panache and a 'Big Finish' you definitely shouldn't try at home.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Mel Giedroyc
Executive Producer Anthony Owen
Executive Producer Toby Stevens
Series Producer Jo Bunting
Entertainment

Have Your Say What did you think of The Lost Car?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show 1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech 1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight? 1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown 1h ago