Review
by
Flynn Sarler
Mel Giedroyc presents incredible magic footage, including a cat disappearing under its owner’s nose.
Summary
More eye-popping magic footage from around the world with Mel Giedroyc as our guide including scary chair chaos in a café, a car that disappears from right under its owner's nose and magician Yif who throws a dinner party with some super-duper-noodles. Packed with pranks and panache and a 'Big Finish' you definitely shouldn't try at home.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Mel Giedroyc
Executive Producer
Anthony Owen
Executive Producer
Toby Stevens
Series Producer
Jo Bunting
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Lost Car
?
view all comments
(
0
)
