Review

by Jane Rackham

Sporting an appropriately jaunty striped blazer, Michael Portillo starts his cross-country trip on a ghost train on Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach. “Just a skeleton staff today!” he jokes, clearly getting in the holiday mood. He draws the line at a Kiss Me Quick hat or a donkey ride though.



Instead he makes a stop in Fleetwood, home of Fisherman’s Friend lozenges, where he hears a charming story about its lowly beginnings and winces in disgust at one top-selling version. Back on track he heads towards Manchester, following the route built by George Stephenson in 1830, to see the construction of a new railway bridge linking two lines.