We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Great British Railway Journeys
E6 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S8-E6 Blackpool to Manchester Victoria
Today 6:30pm - 7pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Sporting an appropriately jaunty striped blazer, Michael Portillo starts his cross-country trip on a ghost train on Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach. “Just a skeleton staff today!” he jokes, clearly getting in the holiday mood. He draws the line at a Kiss Me Quick hat or a donkey ride though.
Instead he makes a stop in Fleetwood, home of Fisherman’s Friend lozenges, where he hears a charming story about its lowly beginnings and winces in disgust at one top-selling version. Back on track he heads towards Manchester, following the route built by George Stephenson in 1830, to see the construction of a new railway bridge linking two lines.
Summary
Michael Portillo travels from Blackpool to Manchester and unveils a new monument to 87 railwaymen of the London and North Western Railway who lost their lives in the Great War.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Michael Portillo
Executive Producer
John Comerford
Series Producer
Alison Kreps
Lifestyle
Education
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Blackpool to Manchester Victoria
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Let's take a moment to talk about Michael Portillo's blazer collection
Pink and green must never be seen
5 epic train journeys
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show
1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech
1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight?
1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
1h ago