Great British Railway Journeys

E6 of 15
S8-E6 Blackpool to Manchester Victoria
Today 6:30pm - 7pm BBC Two
Sporting an appropriately jaunty striped blazer, Michael Portillo starts his cross-country trip on a ghost train on Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach. “Just a skeleton staff today!” he jokes, clearly getting in the holiday mood. He draws the line at a Kiss Me Quick hat or a donkey ride though.

Instead he makes a stop in Fleetwood, home of Fisherman’s Friend lozenges, where he hears a charming story about its lowly beginnings and winces in disgust at one top-selling version. Back on track he heads towards Manchester, following the route built by George Stephenson in 1830, to see the construction of a new railway bridge linking two lines.

Michael Portillo travels from Blackpool to Manchester and unveils a new monument to 87 railwaymen of the London and North Western Railway who lost their lives in the Great War.

Presenter Michael Portillo
Executive Producer John Comerford
Series Producer Alison Kreps
