Review

by Jane Rackham

It’s Easter on the tiny West Indian island of Anguilla and Tina Turner is moving to the nearby Prickly Pear Island. Not the singer though, but a Lesser Antillean iguana that is being released into the wild.



Elsewhere we meet 99-year-old Margaret who’s come here from Wales to live with her son, as well as vivacious Wiltshire-born novelist Trudy (“the Jilly Cooper of the Caribbean”) and Reggie Oliver, her partner in the annual Festival del Mar swimming competition, who hails from America.



Clearly foreigners love it here, even though Margaret’s son smilingly says, “Eventually you wake up and moan, ‘Oh, it’s another lovely day’ – because it’s always a lovely day.”