An Island Parish
E2 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S12-E2 An Island Parish: Anguilla: Wise as a Serpent, Harmless as a Dove
Today 8:30pm - 9pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Sunday,
8am - 8:30am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Jane Rackham
It’s Easter on the tiny West Indian island of Anguilla and Tina Turner is moving to the nearby Prickly Pear Island. Not the singer though, but a Lesser Antillean iguana that is being released into the wild.
Elsewhere we meet 99-year-old Margaret who’s come here from Wales to live with her son, as well as vivacious Wiltshire-born novelist Trudy (“the Jilly Cooper of the Caribbean”) and Reggie Oliver, her partner in the annual Festival del Mar swimming competition, who hails from America.
Clearly foreigners love it here, even though Margaret’s son smilingly says, “Eventually you wake up and moan, ‘Oh, it’s another lovely day’ – because it’s always a lovely day.”
Summary
Bishop Brooks is overseeing renovations at St. Mary's Anglican church, including new hurricane-proof stained glass windows, but with just days to go to Easter it is a race to get them in before the all-important Sunday service. Friends Reggie Oliver and Trudy Nixon are battling the waves in the annual Festival del Mar swimming competition, and the National Trust pays a visit to Prickly Pear Cays to release endangered native iguanas.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Mark Chapman
Director
Deborah Lovett
Executive Producer
Lionel Mill
Producer
Deborah Lovett
Series Editor
Johnny Wagener
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
