Review

by Gill Crawford

In the first episode, we learnt that Stone Age Orcadians had a thriving community and culture hundreds of years before similar activity emerged in Stonehenge. Now the team are engaging in some very practical archaeology as they try to work out how people lived and moved around the 70-odd islands of the archipelago and the mainland around 5,000 years ago.



So Chris Packham investigates the history of whales stranding themselves on the islands, while Andy Torbet (who’s described as an archaeological adventurer – did such a job exist before Indiana Jones?) commissions a local team to build a boat of hide, wicker and dripping, then row it across the turbulent Pentland Firth. Unsurprisingly, there are doubters: “I wouldn’t fancy your chances,” says one expert, bluntly.