We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Britain's Ancient Capital: Secrets of Orkney

E2 of 3
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 1-Episode 2
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 2

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Two
See Repeats
Saturday, 7:30pm - 8:30pm BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Saturday, 8pm - 9pm BBC Two Northern Ireland
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

In the first episode, we learnt that Stone Age Orcadians had a thriving community and culture hundreds of years before similar activity emerged in Stonehenge. Now the team are engaging in some very practical archaeology as they try to work out how people lived and moved around the 70-odd islands of the archipelago and the mainland around 5,000 years ago.

So Chris Packham investigates the history of whales stranding themselves on the islands, while Andy Torbet (who’s described as an archaeological adventurer – did such a job exist before Indiana Jones?) commissions a local team to build a boat of hide, wicker and dripping, then row it across the turbulent Pentland Firth. Unsurprisingly, there are doubters: “I wouldn’t fancy your chances,” says one expert, bluntly.

Summary

Andy Torbet and local seafaring volunteers build a boat made of just willow and cow hide, and set out to cross the dangerous Pentland Firth as the ancient Orcadians would have done. Neil Oliver investigates the extraordinary discovery of some human bones, Chris Packham goes in search of whales and Shini Somara uncovers the powers of the tides.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Chris Packham
Presenter Neil Oliver
Presenter Andy Torbet
Presenter Shini Somara
Executive Producer Rachel Bell
Series Producer Jamie Simpson
see more
History

Have Your Say What did you think of Britain's Ancient Capital: Secrets of Orkney?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show 1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech 1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight? 1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown 1h ago