The Halcyon
E2 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 2
Today 9pm - 10pm
ITV, UTV, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, ITVHD London, STV
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11pm
ITV +1, STV + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
Lady Hamilton (not that Lady Hamilton, this is 1940) is brittle, stoic and vulnerable all at once after last week’s humiliation and tragedy.
She wants to blame someone and her beady eye falls on the Halcyon hotel’s manager, Richard Garland (Steven Mackintosh). Lady H (a withering Olivia Williams) wants him out, pronto.
As we get to grips with this soapy drama it becomes clear that its major fault is that it isn’t very sexy. Not necessarily in a bobbing-bottoms way – it’s all very polished and the cast is full of good names – but there’s no oomph to
The Halcyon
. You want to hurry it along in the hope of getting to something interesting. I hope that will be soon.
Summary
Lady Hamilton wants Freddie to use his leave from the RAF to support her with the hotel and it becomes clear she wants to make changed and that Garland is in her sights. The hotel manager insists he's not worried and that he just needs to show how indispensable he is, but Peggy and Feldman aren't so sure, while Charity meets Joe and reveals her plans for revenge, but he refuses to help her, and Emma and Betsey hit the town. Drama, starring Olivia Williams, Steven Mackintosh, Jamie Blackley and Mark Benton.
Cast & Crew
Lady Hamilton
Olivia Williams
Richard Garland
Steven Mackintosh
Freddie Hamilton
Jamie Blackley
Toby Hamilton
Edward Bluemel
Lillian
Annabelle Apsion
Feldman
Mark Benton
Skinner
Nick Brimble
Wilfred
Michael Carter
Kate Loughlin
Lauren Coe
Emma Garland
Hermione Corfield
Sonny Sullivan
Sope Dirisu
George `Chef' Parry
Kevin Eldon
Robbie
Gordon Kennedy
Adil Joshi
Akshay Kumar
Billy Taylor
Ewan Mitchell
Joe OHara
Matt Ryan
Betsey Day
Kara Tointon
Charity Lambert
Charity Wakefield
Peggy Taylor
Liz White
Lord Rowling
Gerrard McArthur
Ruby
Beverley Knight
Max Klein
Nico Rogner
Stanislav Radimsky
Joel Phillimore
William Shannon
Cameron Cuffe
Harvinder Singh
Jaz Deol
Managing director
Martyn Stanbridge
Handsome soldier
Dan Krikler
Cafe de Paris girl
Jade Matthew
Croupier
Charles Armstrong
Tom Hill
Alex Boxall
Director
Stephen Woolfenden
Executive Producer
Sharon Hughff
Executive Producer
Jack Lothian
Executive Producer
Andy Harries
Producer
Chris Croucher
Writer
Charlotte Jones
Writer
Jack Lothian
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Meet the cast of The Halcyon
Olivia Williams, Mark Benton and Kara Tointon all star in ITV's new World War Two period drama
How did The Halcyon star Matt Ryan transform himself into nosy American journalist Joe...
What did you think of The Halcyon?
What time is The Halcyon on TV?
Is The Halcyon the new Downton Abbey?
Kara Tointon reveals "nerve-wracking" nude scene in new ITV drama The Halcyon
Sexual and racial diversity take centre stage in ITV's 1940s drama The Halcyon
The Halcyon star Steven Mackintosh: Mr Garland is "more than he first appears"
Latest TV News
Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show
1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech
1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight?
1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
1h ago