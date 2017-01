Review

by Alison Graham

Lady Hamilton (not that Lady Hamilton, this is 1940) is brittle, stoic and vulnerable all at once after last week’s humiliation and tragedy.She wants to blame someone and her beady eye falls on the Halcyon hotel’s manager, Richard Garland (Steven Mackintosh). Lady H (a withering Olivia Williams) wants him out, pronto.As we get to grips with this soapy drama it becomes clear that its major fault is that it isn’t very sexy. Not necessarily in a bobbing-bottoms way – it’s all very polished and the cast is full of good names – but there’s no oomph to The Halcyon . You want to hurry it along in the hope of getting to something interesting. I hope that will be soon.