Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
“What sick mind comes up with something like this?” asks an offended Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) as she and
Father Brown
(Mark Williams) view the dioramas of murder scenes at a police exhibition. Wilbur Lesser (David Yelland), whose daughter Agnes (Mariah Gale) creates them, reproves her, saying they are a valuable teaching tool in the art of crime detection.
He’s less than happy, though, when Agnes shows everyone a diorama depicting the death of her own mother, who fell down the stairs. But as everyone files away, DCI Webb (Colin Mace), who was the original investigating officer on that case, spots something and removes it...
Summary
Past and present collide when the sleuth investigates the macabre world of doll's house crime scenes. Crime drama based on the stories by GK Chesterton, starring Mark Williams.
Cast & Crew
Fr Brown
Mark Williams
Bunty
Emer Kenny
Mrs McCarthy
Sorcha Cusack
Insp Mallory
Jack Deam
Sgt Goodfellow
John Burton
Agnes Lesser
Mariah Gale
DCI Webb
Colin Mace
Wilbur Lesser
David Yelland
Lucy Lesser
Chloe Howman
Daniel Abeson
Jude Owusu
Florence Lesser
Sonia Saville
Director
Bob Tomson
Executive Producer
Will Trotter
Producer
Caroline Slater
Writer
Tahsin Guner
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Smallest of Things
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
