We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Father Brown

E7 of 15
About Episode Guide
S5-E7 The Smallest of Things
Premiere

S5-E7 The Smallest of Things

Today 1:45pm - 2:30pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

“What sick mind comes up with something like this?” asks an offended Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) as she and Father Brown (Mark Williams) view the dioramas of murder scenes at a police exhibition. Wilbur Lesser (David Yelland), whose daughter Agnes (Mariah Gale) creates them, reproves her, saying they are a valuable teaching tool in the art of crime detection.

He’s less than happy, though, when Agnes shows everyone a diorama depicting the death of her own mother, who fell down the stairs. But as everyone files away, DCI Webb (Colin Mace), who was the original investigating officer on that case, spots something and removes it...

Summary

Past and present collide when the sleuth investigates the macabre world of doll's house crime scenes. Crime drama based on the stories by GK Chesterton, starring Mark Williams.

Cast & Crew

Fr Brown Mark Williams
Bunty Emer Kenny
Mrs McCarthy Sorcha Cusack
Insp Mallory Jack Deam
Sgt Goodfellow John Burton
Agnes Lesser Mariah Gale
DCI Webb Colin Mace
Wilbur Lesser David Yelland
Lucy Lesser Chloe Howman
Daniel Abeson Jude Owusu
Florence Lesser Sonia Saville
Director Bob Tomson
Executive Producer Will Trotter
Producer Caroline Slater
Writer Tahsin Guner
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of The Smallest of Things?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the cast of Father Brown

Meet Father Brown and his partners in crime-solving and find out where you've seen those actors before

Father Brown starring Mark Williams gets second series on BBC1

Father Brown's Mark Williams on following in Benedict Cumberbatch's footsteps

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech 1h ago
Who's on The One Show tonight? 1h ago
Claire Foy reveals she has just one season left as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown 1h ago
Why Christmas TV is so important - and always will be 25 Dec