The Great Indoors
E1 of 19
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E1 Pilot
Today 9:30pm - 10pm
ITV2
See Repeats
Today,
10:30pm - 11pm
ITV2+1
Tomorrow,
1:25am - 1:50am
ITV2
Tomorrow,
2:25am - 2:50am
ITV2+1
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
You may be tempted to sample this US sitcom based on the fact that Stephen Fry is in it. He plays the bluff, eccentric publisher of a Chicago-based adventure magazine called Outdoors Life (but mostly, he plays himself).
The star reporter Jack (Joel McHale) returns from the wild to find the office has been taken over by 20-somethings whose idea of a story is “Best Outdoor Gear for the Zombie Apocalypse”, and the magazine is now online only – a low storyline if ever there was one.
From there we get a lot of one-note comedy trading on generation gaps. To the millennials, Jack is “the human version of dial-up”; to him they’re all over-sensitive snowflakes.
Summary
Adventure reporter Jack must adapt to the times when he is put in charge of a group of millennials after the magazine he works for moves to an online-only format. Comedy, starring Joel McHale.
Cast & Crew
Jack
Joel McHale
Clark
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Eddie
Chris Williams
Brooke
Susannah Fielding
Emma
Christine Ko
Mason
Shaun Brown
see more
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
Stephen Fry's new comedy The Great Indoors is coming to ITV2
The US sitcom also stars Joel McHale, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Christine Ko and Shaun Brown
