The Great Indoors

E1 of 19
S1-E1 Pilot
Premiere

S1-E1 Pilot

Today 9:30pm - 10pm ITV2
Today, 10:30pm - 11pm ITV2+1
Tomorrow, 1:25am - 1:50am ITV2
Tomorrow, 2:25am - 2:50am ITV2+1
Review

You may be tempted to sample this US sitcom based on the fact that Stephen Fry is in it. He plays the bluff, eccentric publisher of a Chicago-based adventure magazine called Outdoors Life (but mostly, he plays himself).

The star reporter Jack (Joel McHale) returns from the wild to find the office has been taken over by 20-somethings whose idea of a story is “Best Outdoor Gear for the Zombie Apocalypse”, and the magazine is now online only – a low storyline if ever there was one.

From there we get a lot of one-note comedy trading on generation gaps. To the millennials, Jack is “the human version of dial-up”; to him they’re all over-sensitive snowflakes.

Summary

Adventure reporter Jack must adapt to the times when he is put in charge of a group of millennials after the magazine he works for moves to an online-only format. Comedy, starring Joel McHale.

Cast & Crew

Jack Joel McHale
Clark Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Eddie Chris Williams
Brooke Susannah Fielding
Emma Christine Ko
Mason Shaun Brown
Sitcom

Have Your Say What did you think of Pilot?

