Review

by David Butcher

You may be tempted to sample this US sitcom based on the fact that Stephen Fry is in it. He plays the bluff, eccentric publisher of a Chicago-based adventure magazine called Outdoors Life (but mostly, he plays himself).



The star reporter Jack (Joel McHale) returns from the wild to find the office has been taken over by 20-somethings whose idea of a story is “Best Outdoor Gear for the Zombie Apocalypse”, and the magazine is now online only – a low storyline if ever there was one.



From there we get a lot of one-note comedy trading on generation gaps. To the millennials, Jack is “the human version of dial-up”; to him they’re all over-sensitive snowflakes.