Bear Grylls Survival School

E1 of 12
About Episode Guide
S2-E1 First Day at School
Premiere

S2-E1 First Day at School

Thursday 5pm - 5:30pm CITV, CITV Freeview
Review

It’s the second series of the survival show for young adventurers. In the opening episode the students must swim in ice-cold water.

Summary

Children are taught to survive in the wild by the wilderness adventurer. The 10 young explorers swim through ice-cold water to a remote headland.

Cast & Crew

Contributor Bear Grylls
Director Mark Drake
Director Nick Arnold
Executive Producer Michael Kelpie
Executive Producer Phil Mount
Executive Producer Bear Grylls
Executive Producer Delbert Shoopman
Producer Mark Drake
Producer Nick Arnold
Childrens

Full Episode Guide
