Bear Grylls Survival School
E1 of 12
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S2-E1 First Day at School
Thursday 5pm - 5:30pm
CITV, CITV Freeview
Review
by
Flynn Sarler
It’s the second series of the survival show for young adventurers. In the opening episode the students must swim in ice-cold water.
Summary
Children are taught to survive in the wild by the wilderness adventurer. The 10 young explorers swim through ice-cold water to a remote headland.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Bear Grylls
Director
Mark Drake
Director
Nick Arnold
Executive Producer
Michael Kelpie
Executive Producer
Phil Mount
Executive Producer
Bear Grylls
Executive Producer
Delbert Shoopman
Producer
Mark Drake
Producer
Nick Arnold
Childrens
