The Voice UK

E1
About Episode Guide
Series 6-Episode 1

Series 6-Episode 1

Review

Will a new home give the former BBC singing competition a ratings boost? Most of the familiar elements are still here: the blind auditions, swivelling red chairs, Will.i.am (looking this year for “hammer-like voices to break down walls”) and a returning Tom Jones. New to the judging line-up is Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale, while the format’s been tweaked slightly; the judges won’t see the contestants at all unless they press their buzzers and, sensibly, the number of live shows has increased to five so that viewers can get to know the contestants better. You can find out whether the show stands a chance of producing a true star tonight.

Summary

The singing contest returns, although things have changed. Much like the spinning chairs at the centre of the show, the former BBC One programme has done a 180-degree turn and is now part of ITV's prime-time Saturday. There are also new coaches as Jennifer Hudson - the US singer and actress who rose to fame on American Idol - and Gavin Rossdale, singer and guitarist with rock band Bush - join old hands Will.i.am and Tom Jones. Fans will also be relieved that host Emma Willis is back to keep things ticking over. As usual, things kick off with the blind auditions, in which the coaches sit with their backs to the would-be singing stars, selecting the ones they like by vocal ability alone.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Emma Willis
Coach Will.i.am
Coach Tom Jones
Coach Jennifer Hudson
Coach Gavin Rossdale
Director Liz Clare
Executive Producer Becca Walker
Executive Producer Katie Rawcliffe
Series Editor Clodagh O'Donoghue
Series Producer Lily Wilson
Entertainment Music

Full Episode Guide
Who is will.i.am? The Voice UK coach profile

Meet the Black Eyed Peas star and Voice UK veteran who'll be swinging his chair for another year

The Voice UK 2017: Who are the coaches?

Nobody knew who Gavin Rossdale was on The Voice last night

Exclusive | The Voice's Gavin Rossdale: "I've definitely found the next superstar"

The Voice coaches Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale talk love, loss, heartache and fame

No talent? | Why has The Voice UK never discovered a real star?

Jennifer Hudson takes the Voice UK to a new level

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

