Summary

The singing contest returns, although things have changed. Much like the spinning chairs at the centre of the show, the former BBC One programme has done a 180-degree turn and is now part of ITV's prime-time Saturday. There are also new coaches as Jennifer Hudson - the US singer and actress who rose to fame on American Idol - and Gavin Rossdale, singer and guitarist with rock band Bush - join old hands Will.i.am and Tom Jones. Fans will also be relieved that host Emma Willis is back to keep things ticking over. As usual, things kick off with the blind auditions, in which the coaches sit with their backs to the would-be singing stars, selecting the ones they like by vocal ability alone.