Review
by
Jane Rackham
Will a new home give the former BBC singing competition a ratings boost? Most of the familiar elements are still here: the blind auditions, swivelling red chairs, Will.i.am (looking this year for “hammer-like voices to break down walls”) and a returning Tom Jones. New to the judging line-up is Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale, while the format’s been tweaked slightly; the judges won’t see the contestants at all unless they press their buzzers and, sensibly, the number of live shows has increased to five so that viewers can get to know the contestants better. You can find out whether the show stands a chance of producing a true star tonight.
Summary
The singing contest returns, although things have changed. Much like the spinning chairs at the centre of the show, the former BBC One programme has done a 180-degree turn and is now part of ITV's prime-time Saturday. There are also new coaches as Jennifer Hudson - the US singer and actress who rose to fame on American Idol - and Gavin Rossdale, singer and guitarist with rock band Bush - join old hands Will.i.am and Tom Jones. Fans will also be relieved that host Emma Willis is back to keep things ticking over. As usual, things kick off with the blind auditions, in which the coaches sit with their backs to the would-be singing stars, selecting the ones they like by vocal ability alone.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Emma Willis
Coach
Will.i.am
Coach
Tom Jones
Coach
Jennifer Hudson
Coach
Gavin Rossdale
Director
Liz Clare
Executive Producer
Becca Walker
Executive Producer
Katie Rawcliffe
Series Editor
Clodagh O'Donoghue
Series Producer
Lily Wilson
Entertainment
Music
Full Episode Guide
