David Bowie: The Last Five Years

Today 11:15pm - 12:45am BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
Thursday, 11:45pm - 1:15am BBC Two Northern Ireland
David Bowie’s death one year ago at the age of 69 was a shocker. A shape-shifter with a colossal musical brain, he had been part of the cultural fabric for five decades. But this time the pop phoenix wasn’t coming back.

Francis Whately, who directed the superb Five Years film zoning in on the landmark years (Friday 11pm on BBC4), here focuses on the last chapters in Bowie’s life. And that sounds maudlin but the fact is that this was another fantastically creative period for the erstwhile Major Tom and Thin White Duke. Exploring the final albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, plus the musical, Lazarus, Whately finds a man returning to the very core of his previous works.

A portrait of David Bowie, told by the people who knew him best - his friends and artistic collaborators. It also takes a detailed look at his last albums The Next Day and Blackstar, and his play Lazarus. Through the prism of this last work, the film shows how, in his final five years, Bowie not only began producing music again but returned to the core and defining themes of his career. Among the contributors are Tony Visconti, Gail Ann Dorsey, Toni Basil and Michael C Hall.

Director Francis Whately
Executive Producer Phil Dolling
Producer Francis Whately
Documentary | David Bowie stage-managed the last years of his extraordinary life

"Blackstar and its Lazarus video seem part of an elegantly staged theatrical exit, the final curtain in a lifetime of high-impact performance"

Michael C Hall praised for “magical” David Bowie tribute at Mercury Prize

Music | David Bowie shortlisted for 2016 Mercury Prize

David Bowie musical Lazarus coming to London starring Dexter's Michael C Hall

David Bowie Instagram miniseries announces premiere date

David Bowie DID audition for Lord of the Rings reveals Dominic Monaghan

David Bowie tops US album charts for the first time

Starman David Bowie has constellation named after him

