We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

NCIS

E1
About Episode Guide
S14-E1 Rogue
Premiere

S14-E1 Rogue

Wednesday 9pm - 10pm FOX
See Repeats
Wednesday, 10pm - 11pm FOX+
Saturday, 1pm - 2pm FOX
Saturday, 2pm - 3pm FOX+
Sunday, 7pm - 8pm FOX
Sunday, 8pm - 9pm FOX+
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

One of your show’s original characters decides to leave after 13 seasons. What’s the US’s highest-rated drama to do? Bring in some fresh blood to revitalise the team dynamic, of course.

So welcome new faces Alex Quinn and Nick Torres (Jennifer Esposito and Wilmer Valderrama). She’s an experienced NCIS agent trainer, who’s not averse to a bit of teasing – poor Bishop is the victim here – while he’s been deep under cover in Argentina, sacrificing much of his personal life getting close to a corrupt businessman. Can they fit in to a team that works so seamlessly together under Gibbs’s iron rule? And more importantly, who gets the desk that’s now been vacated?

Summary

The American naval crime drama returns, joined by a new recruit played by Jennifer Esposito. The team investigates a deadly car explosion in DC that seems to be connected to Special Agent Nick Torres's disappearance six months earlier, while on a deep-cover operation in Argentina.

Cast & Crew

Leroy Jethro Gibbs Mark Harmon
Abby Sciuto Pauley Perrette
Timothy McGee Sean Murray
Jimmy Palmer Brian Dietzen
Ellie Bishop Emily Wickersham
Leon Vance Rocky Carroll
Dr Donald `Ducky' Mallard David McCallum
Nick Torres Wilmer Valderrama
Alex Quinn Jennifer Esposito
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of Rogue?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Weatherly is leaving NCIS after 13 seasons

The actor who plays Anthony DiNozzo will depart the show at the end of the current series

NCIS star David McCallum: "You can't play a pathologist without knowing what you're doing"

NCIS video game announced

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Teletubbies say "Eh oh": David Walliams and Rochelle Humes join cast of CBeebies show 1h ago
Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump with biting Golden Globe acceptance speech 1h ago
The TV 'ships' that float your boats 19 Feb
Shakespeare v Elizabethan witches in a new US series is spookily similar to a Doctor Who episode 28 Oct