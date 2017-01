Review

by Gill Crawford

One of your show’s original characters decides to leave after 13 seasons. What’s the US’s highest-rated drama to do? Bring in some fresh blood to revitalise the team dynamic, of course.So welcome new faces Alex Quinn and Nick Torres (Jennifer Esposito and Wilmer Valderrama). She’s an experienced NCIS agent trainer, who’s not averse to a bit of teasing – poor Bishop is the victim here – while he’s been deep under cover in Argentina, sacrificing much of his personal life getting close to a corrupt businessman. Can they fit in to a team that works so seamlessly together under Gibbs’s iron rule? And more importantly, who gets the desk that’s now been vacated?