NCIS
E1
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S14-E1 Rogue
Wednesday 9pm - 10pm
FOX
See Repeats
Wednesday,
10pm - 11pm
FOX+
Saturday,
1pm - 2pm
FOX
Saturday,
2pm - 3pm
FOX+
Sunday,
7pm - 8pm
FOX
Sunday,
8pm - 9pm
FOX+
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Gill Crawford
One of your show’s original characters decides to leave after 13 seasons. What’s the US’s highest-rated drama to do? Bring in some fresh blood to revitalise the team dynamic, of course.
So welcome new faces Alex Quinn and Nick Torres (Jennifer Esposito and Wilmer Valderrama). She’s an experienced
NCIS
agent trainer, who’s not averse to a bit of teasing – poor Bishop is the victim here – while he’s been deep under cover in Argentina, sacrificing much of his personal life getting close to a corrupt businessman. Can they fit in to a team that works so seamlessly together under Gibbs’s iron rule? And more importantly, who gets the desk that’s now been vacated?
Summary
The American naval crime drama returns, joined by a new recruit played by Jennifer Esposito. The team investigates a deadly car explosion in DC that seems to be connected to Special Agent Nick Torres's disappearance six months earlier, while on a deep-cover operation in Argentina.
Cast & Crew
Leroy Jethro Gibbs
Mark Harmon
Abby Sciuto
Pauley Perrette
Timothy McGee
Sean Murray
Jimmy Palmer
Brian Dietzen
Ellie Bishop
Emily Wickersham
Leon Vance
Rocky Carroll
Dr Donald `Ducky' Mallard
David McCallum
Nick Torres
Wilmer Valderrama
Alex Quinn
Jennifer Esposito
Drama
Full Episode Guide
