Sword, Musket & Machine Gun: Britain's Armed History
E1 of 3
About
Episode Guide
S1-E1 Cut & Thrust
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Crawford
“If you had a mirror, you’d see the glint in your eye that says you’re seven years old,” Dr Sam Willis is told after he gets to fire a crossbow from a castle wall. Willis gets hands-on in this enjoyable romp exploring Britons’ huge ingenuity in developing ever more powerful weapons – increasingly efficient ways to maim and kill other human beings.
He’s looking at cutting-edge technology, literally, as he shows how Anglo-Saxon shields, lightweight Norman swords, and crossbows and longbows helped shape and define our history. And along the way he learns the origin of the word swashbuckle when a sword-fighting expert proposes to punch him in the face with his buckle.
Summary
Sam Willis traces the evolution of weaponry in Britain, beginning by getting to grips with the swords, lances and shields used on the battlefield 1,000 years ago.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Sam Willis
Director
Matthew Thomas
Executive Producer
John Das
Producer
Matthew Thomas
History
Full Episode Guide
