Review

by David Crawford

“If you had a mirror, you’d see the glint in your eye that says you’re seven years old,” Dr Sam Willis is told after he gets to fire a crossbow from a castle wall. Willis gets hands-on in this enjoyable romp exploring Britons’ huge ingenuity in developing ever more powerful weapons – increasingly efficient ways to maim and kill other human beings.



He’s looking at cutting-edge technology, literally, as he shows how Anglo-Saxon shields, lightweight Norman swords, and crossbows and longbows helped shape and define our history. And along the way he learns the origin of the word swashbuckle when a sword-fighting expert proposes to punch him in the face with his buckle.