Review

by Jane Rackham

As soon as Christmas is over, we Brits inevitably think about booking a summer holiday. Without wishing to throw cold water on our sun-drenched dreams, Gloria Hunniford, Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville have some words of warning.



So far they’ve told us about pickpockets in Barcelona, the difficulties of getting a refund when cancelling a holiday, and how one company sent a family to a succession of villas they had no right to stay in.



This report is equally extraordinary: how some companies respond completely differently to customers who have a similar complaint about the same hotel.