Rip Off Britain: Holidays
E4 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 5-Episode 4
Thursday 9:15am - 10am
BBC One
See Repeats
Friday,
6am - 6:45am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
As soon as Christmas is over, we Brits inevitably think about booking a summer holiday. Without wishing to throw cold water on our sun-drenched dreams, Gloria Hunniford, Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville have some words of warning.
So far they’ve told us about pickpockets in Barcelona, the difficulties of getting a refund when cancelling a holiday, and how one company sent a family to a succession of villas they had no right to stay in.
This report is equally extraordinary: how some companies respond completely differently to customers who have a similar complaint about the same hotel.
Summary
Gloria Hunniford, Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville investigate why customers have been treated differently by the same holiday company when their complaints were the same.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Angela Rippon
Presenter
Julia Somerville
Presenter
Gloria Hunniford
Contributor
Steve Brown
Executive Producer
Rob Unsworth
Series Producer
Sherry Knight
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
