Rip Off Britain: Holidays

Series 5-Episode 4
Series 5-Episode 4

Thursday 9:15am - 10am BBC One
Friday, 6am - 6:45am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE
As soon as Christmas is over, we Brits inevitably think about booking a summer holiday. Without wishing to throw cold water on our sun-drenched dreams, Gloria Hunniford, Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville have some words of warning.

So far they’ve told us about pickpockets in Barcelona, the difficulties of getting a refund when cancelling a holiday, and how one company sent a family to a succession of villas they had no right to stay in.

This report is equally extraordinary: how some companies respond completely differently to customers who have a similar complaint about the same hotel.

Gloria Hunniford, Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville investigate why customers have been treated differently by the same holiday company when their complaints were the same.

Presenter Angela Rippon
Presenter Julia Somerville
Presenter Gloria Hunniford
Contributor Steve Brown
Executive Producer Rob Unsworth
Series Producer Sherry Knight
