Coronation Street
E9072
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Episode 9072
Today 12:55pm - 1:30pm
ITV2
See Repeats
Today,
1:55pm - 2:30pm
ITV2+1
Today,
3pm - 3:30pm
be3
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Brown
After a year of barely exchanging a nod or a smile with her, Ken-doll-cum-chef Robert has suddenly realised that he’s in love with Michelle. Which is all very nice for him, but I’m afraid it does smack of Corrie trying to find something (make that anything!) for his character to do other than reading a list of main courses out loud from the Bistro menu.
Thankfully, there’s plenty for recent returnee Toyah to get to grips with as she locks horns in spectacular fashion with Eva over plans for Leanne’s baby shower. Careful, Toyah – Eva’s weave looks as if it could do more damage than a horse-hair flogger.
Summary
Long-running drama with the residents of England's most famous cobbled street.
Cast & Crew
Director
Judith Dine
Executive Producer
Kieran Roberts
Series Producer
Kate Oates
Writer
John Kerr
Soap
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Coronation Street
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
