Review

by David Brown

After a year of barely exchanging a nod or a smile with her, Ken-doll-cum-chef Robert has suddenly realised that he’s in love with Michelle. Which is all very nice for him, but I’m afraid it does smack of Corrie trying to find something (make that anything!) for his character to do other than reading a list of main courses out loud from the Bistro menu.



Thankfully, there’s plenty for recent returnee Toyah to get to grips with as she locks horns in spectacular fashion with Eva over plans for Leanne’s baby shower. Careful, Toyah – Eva’s weave looks as if it could do more damage than a horse-hair flogger.

