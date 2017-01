Review

by David Butcher

This grubby, sweaty, nasty US drama paints a picture of 1970s Memphis that is so horrible you want to run a mile, but at the same time so convincing you can get lost in it. The third episode has the ugliest scenes yet, as Vietnam vet Mac’s wife Joni is taken hostage.The flaw with Quarry is that lank-haired, whisky-sodden Mac and his problems keep being upstaged by B-plots and minor characters. There are scenes here between gay low-life Buddy (Damon Herriman) and his mother, as she stitches up his wounded leg, that feel like out-takes from an over-ripe Tennessee Williams play. It’s not all as good as that, but the flashes are enough.