Review

by Mark Braxton

Getting comedy stars to talk about their craft could be as dry as toast, but this celebrity Gagglebox is a winning format: funny, touching, insightful. Just seeing what makes them laugh is a joy.



In the first of a five-part series, famous pairings (including Sally Phillips and Sarah Hadland, and James Acaster and Nish Kumar) flop out in front of the telly and comment on classic scenes and episodes.



It’s a lovely mix of trivial and important. Seeing the opening titles of The Office, Sue (Marlene from Only Fools) Holderness says, “I taught my children to drive round those roundabouts in Slough!” And David Baddiel calls the Fawlty Towers car-thrashing scene “the most important bit of comedy education you can have”. Glorious.