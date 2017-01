Review

by David Brown

Usually, stories revolving around the factory are very repetitive. They’ve got no orders, so someone could get fired. They’ve got too many orders, so everyone’s got to work compulsory overtime. There’s a collection for someone’s birthday/farewell present/wedding, but the money gets stolen. You know the kind of thing I’m talking about. So kudos to Coronation Street for doing something different with this power play between Aidan and Adam, who both have the future of Underworld in their sights.Here, the police come calling following the earlier altercation, but Aidan looks to have personal problems to deal with too, what with Jenny suspecting that he’s secretly seeing Alya.