Second Opinion

Premiere

Tomorrow 10pm - 10:30pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE
Review

Dr Xand van Tulleken built his reputation as a popular science presenter in 2016, fronting numerous clear and incisive investigations that benefited from his easy comic timing. Now he’s putting his mischievous bent on a level with his medical expertise in what’s promised to be a satirical review of the year’s health news, featuring sketches, experiments and interviews with the specialists behind the headlines.

Is paracetamol affecting our mental wellbeing? Can rollercoasters really cure kidney stones? And, on the sort of subject to which Dr Xand is naturally drawn, are we all sitting on the toilet wrongly?

Summary

Dr Xand van Tulleken takes a satirical look back on the last year in health news, featuring stunts, sketches, experiments and expert interviews. With a round-up of the some of the most baffling medical headlines of 2016, he investigates whether rollercoasters really do cure kidney stones, whether paracetamol is turning us into a nation of psychopaths, and whether we need to rethink how we use the loo.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Dr Xand van Tulleken
Executive Producer Iain Wimbush
Series Producer Anne Henry
Writer Nick Doody
