Review

by Jack Seale

Dr Xand van Tulleken built his reputation as a popular science presenter in 2016, fronting numerous clear and incisive investigations that benefited from his easy comic timing. Now he’s putting his mischievous bent on a level with his medical expertise in what’s promised to be a satirical review of the year’s health news, featuring sketches, experiments and interviews with the specialists behind the headlines.



Is paracetamol affecting our mental wellbeing? Can rollercoasters really cure kidney stones? And, on the sort of subject to which Dr Xand is naturally drawn, are we all sitting on the toilet wrongly?