We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Second Opinion
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Premiere
Tomorrow 10pm - 10:30pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jack Seale
Dr Xand van Tulleken built his reputation as a popular science presenter in 2016, fronting numerous clear and incisive investigations that benefited from his easy comic timing. Now he’s putting his mischievous bent on a level with his medical expertise in what’s promised to be a satirical review of the year’s health news, featuring sketches, experiments and interviews with the specialists behind the headlines.
Is paracetamol affecting our mental wellbeing? Can rollercoasters really cure kidney stones? And, on the sort of subject to which Dr Xand is naturally drawn, are we all sitting on the toilet wrongly?
Summary
Dr Xand van Tulleken takes a satirical look back on the last year in health news, featuring stunts, sketches, experiments and expert interviews. With a round-up of the some of the most baffling medical headlines of 2016, he investigates whether rollercoasters really do cure kidney stones, whether paracetamol is turning us into a nation of psychopaths, and whether we need to rethink how we use the loo.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Dr Xand van Tulleken
Executive Producer
Iain Wimbush
Series Producer
Anne Henry
Writer
Nick Doody
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Second Opinion
?
view all comments
(
0
)
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Follow in the footsteps of Kate Humble and Planet Earth II at America's greatest National Park
1h ago
Freddie Flintoff and Rob Penn go east in Oz
1h ago
Who is Amber Riley? Let It Shine judge profile
1h ago
Who is Martin Kemp? Let It Shine judge profile
1h ago