We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
GOSH
More
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Father Brown
E4 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S5-E4 The Chedworth Cyclone
Tomorrow 1:45pm - 2:30pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Ever since he starred in The Krays, Martin Kemp has carved out a niche for himself playing gangsters. Having popped up in Birds of a Feather (as shady bar owner Vince), here he’s up to no good at the Chedworth Boxing Club where he’s setting up young boxer Jeb (Chris Gordon) for a crack at the South Area Belt in Cheltenham.
Jeb’s a favourite to win but as the day approaches, a sparring session with washed-up boxer Roy (Nicholas Cass) draws blood. Trainer Teddy (Bill Fellows) smells whisky on Roy’s breath and tells him he’s finished at the club. And he is – his body is discovered there soon after.
Summary
After suspicious circumstances surround the death of a local fighter,
Father Brown
is drawn into the shady world of boxing to try and uncover the truth.
Cast & Crew
Fr Brown
Mark Williams
Connor McNeive
Samuel Rush
Jeb Cornish
Chris Gordon
Teddy O'Connell
Bill Fellows
Rita Simmons
Ewa Jenson
Roy Tomkins
Nicholas Cass
Dennis Nelson
Martin Kemp
Mrs McCarthy
Sorcha Cusack
Bunty
Emer Kenny
Inspector Mallory
Jack Deam
Sergeant Goodfellow
John Burton
Master of Ceremonies
Pablo Raybould
Devon Hoyle
Mens-Sana Tamakloe
Commentator
Jonathan Rigby
Director
Paul Gibson
Executive Producer
Will Trotter
Producer
Caroline Slater
Writer
Paul Matthew Thompson
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Chedworth Cyclone
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas 2016: best TV on today, Friday 23rd December
Don't miss Walliams & Friend, Stella, The Windsors, Strictly Len Goodman and The Graham Norton Show
Father Brown starring Mark Williams gets second series on BBC1
Father Brown's Mark Williams on following in Benedict Cumberbatch's footsteps
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Follow in the footsteps of Kate Humble and Planet Earth II at America's greatest National Park
1h ago
Freddie Flintoff and Rob Penn go east in Oz
1h ago
Who is Amber Riley? Let It Shine judge profile
1h ago
Why Christmas TV is so important - and always will be
25 Dec