Father Brown

E4 of 15
S5-E4 The Chedworth Cyclone
S5-E4 The Chedworth Cyclone

Tomorrow 1:45pm - 2:30pm BBC One
Ever since he starred in The Krays, Martin Kemp has carved out a niche for himself playing gangsters. Having popped up in Birds of a Feather (as shady bar owner Vince), here he’s up to no good at the Chedworth Boxing Club where he’s setting up young boxer Jeb (Chris Gordon) for a crack at the South Area Belt in Cheltenham.

Jeb’s a favourite to win but as the day approaches, a sparring session with washed-up boxer Roy (Nicholas Cass) draws blood. Trainer Teddy (Bill Fellows) smells whisky on Roy’s breath and tells him he’s finished at the club. And he is – his body is discovered there soon after.

After suspicious circumstances surround the death of a local fighter, Father Brown is drawn into the shady world of boxing to try and uncover the truth.

Fr Brown Mark Williams
Connor McNeive Samuel Rush
Jeb Cornish Chris Gordon
Teddy O'Connell Bill Fellows
Rita Simmons Ewa Jenson
Roy Tomkins Nicholas Cass
Dennis Nelson Martin Kemp
Mrs McCarthy Sorcha Cusack
Bunty Emer Kenny
Inspector Mallory Jack Deam
Sergeant Goodfellow John Burton
Master of Ceremonies Pablo Raybould
Devon Hoyle Mens-Sana Tamakloe
Commentator Jonathan Rigby
Director Paul Gibson
Executive Producer Will Trotter
Producer Caroline Slater
Writer Paul Matthew Thompson
