Review

by Jane Rackham

Ever since he starred in The Krays, Martin Kemp has carved out a niche for himself playing gangsters. Having popped up in Birds of a Feather (as shady bar owner Vince), here he’s up to no good at the Chedworth Boxing Club where he’s setting up young boxer Jeb (Chris Gordon) for a crack at the South Area Belt in Cheltenham.



Jeb’s a favourite to win but as the day approaches, a sparring session with washed-up boxer Roy (Nicholas Cass) draws blood. Trainer Teddy (Bill Fellows) smells whisky on Roy’s breath and tells him he’s finished at the club. And he is – his body is discovered there soon after.